China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo Officially Launched

The China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo will take place online through the digital exhibition platform GTW-VE from 19 to 28 November 2020; This online Expo is designated to serve the trade demands between China and the Middle East & North Africa countries during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis to further promote the economic and trade relations between China and the Middle East and North African countries with the digital exhibition platform; More than 1,000 Chinese companies will showcase their products and services at the Expo and five B2B matchmakings focused on different industries will be held concurrently during the event; More than 10,000 professional clients mainly from the Middle East & North Africa are expected to visit the expo to seek business partnership and trading opportunities.

China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organized by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), will run for 10 days from 19 to 28 November 2020. This digital expo will be held through GTW-VE, an online exhibition platform designed and developed by MIE Group.

At the expo, you can explore new marketing approaches and establish contacts with clients and potential trade partners. At the same time, you can also see industry leaders and experts from around the world share their valuable insights at the concurrent meetings during the expo.

A Digital Trade Bridge Between China and Countries of Middle East & North Africa

COVID-19 shed massive and severe impact on global business. The Exhibition industry has also been seriously affected, nearly all overseas exhibition plans are cancelled or delayed. In order to alleviate the impact of the pandemic and assist enterprises to maintain and develop their business in Middle East and North Africa, CCPIT hold the online digital exhibition, taking the most advantage of the internet technology, to meet the trade demand of China and countries of the Middle East and North Africa and advance the economic and trade relations between them.

Special Launching of ‘Anti-epidemic Supplies Sector’

More than 1,000 Chinese enterprises will showcase their products and services at the Expo, including building materials and hardware, office supplies, furniture and households, gift items, consumer electronics, home appliances, textile and clothing, agriculture and food, as well as medical care products and equipment etc. Aside from the above mentioned industries, the anti-epidemic supplies sector is specially designed to address the difficulties and problems caused by COVID-19.

Digital Display and Precise B2B Matchmaking

Digital exhibitions will play a vital role in resuming productions and facilitating trade in the long run. The expo sets up an online digital exhibition venue to display products and services. Exhibitors are permitted to showcase their products through vivid live broadcasting video meetings and seminars are also conducted with the online platform. Through big data matchmaking and intelligent search engine, precise B2B matching between buyers and sellers would be easy to accomplish, and buyer’s purchase information will be automatically recommended to corresponding exhibitors to facilitate business matching.

Five Concurrent B2B Matchmakings with Different Industry Focus

The ten-day event will include five B2B matchmakings, where officials, industry leaders, businessmen, key players, experts and innovators would get together to interact and share their insights about the market, trade and investment opportunities. Each matchmaking meeting will focus on a specific industrial sector, such as infrastructure and capacity cooperation, food, agriculture & tea, furniture, home decoration & hotel supplies, textile and clothing. Matchmaking for medical-care and anti-epidemic supplies is scheduled on November 26, 2020.

About CCPIT: Founded in 1952, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) (http://en.CCPIT.org/info/index.html) is a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency.

The major responsibilities of the CCPIT include: implement relevant major national development strategies, and promote foreign trade, bilateral investment and economic & technological cooperation; carry forward cooperation with overseas trade promotion counterparts; receive overseas high-end trade and economic delegations; organize Chinese trade and economy delegations to visit foreign countries; manage overseas trade exhibitions organized by Chinese agencies, participate in affairs of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and World Expo on behalf of the Chinese government; hold or organize Chinese companies to attend trade and economic exhibitions, forums, fairs and other international conferences; represent domestic industry and commerce in the field of foreign trade, and involve into the formulation of trade and economic policies and rules, foreign trade negotiation and making of international commercial rules; carry out legal consulting, commercial conciliation , trade and maritime arbitration; sign and issue certificates of origin for export products and other certificates and documents related to foreign trade, provide intellectual property services such as patent application, trade mark registration, litigation and rights safeguarding; organize industries and enterprises to cope with trade disputes; provide trade and economic information, training services etc.

About CCOIC: The China Chamber of International Commerce or CCOIC (http://CCOIC.cn/ecms) was established in 1988 with the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Affiliated to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), CCOIC is a nationwide Chamber of Commerce comprised of enterprises, groups and other business organizations that are engaged in international commercial activities in China.

CCOIC adopts a membership system and its main responsibilities include: promoting economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries; reflecting interest appeal of enterprises to international organizations and government departments of China and foreign countries on behalf of Chinese business community; participating in constitution and promotion of international trade rules; facilitating enterprises to participate in international competition and cooperation; safeguarding legitimate rights of its members, and actively advocating social responsibility and public welfare among business circles.

With the aim of building a hub-like Chamber of Commerce, CCOIC has institutional cooperation with other business associations from home and abroad, and provides services for its members and other enterprises including international exchange, industrial cooperation, legal advice, market information, exhibition planning, project investment and training.