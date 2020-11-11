Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Shefferman, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:45pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:

Blaine Davis
Protara Therapeutics
Blaine.Davis@protaratx.com
646-844-0337

Protara Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

