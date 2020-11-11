Remittance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Remittance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
November 11, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Remittance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Remittance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Remittance market. This report focused on Remittance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Remittance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
MoneyGram International Inc.
Western Union Holdings, Inc.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
The Kroger Co.
ABSA
Banco Bradesco SA
U.S. Bank
Scotiabank
Societe Generale
UBA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bank Money Transfer Services
Money Transfer App
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Remittances
Business Remittances
Public Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remittance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Remittance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Bank Money Transfer Services
1.4.3 Money Transfer App
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remittance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Personal Remittances
1.5.3 Business Remittances
1.5.4 Public Services
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Remittance Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Remittance Industry
1.6.1.1 Remittance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Remittance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Remittance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
