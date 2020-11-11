Remittance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Remittance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Remittance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Remittance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Remittance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Remittance market. This report focused on Remittance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Remittance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5442023-covid-19-impact-on-global-remittance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

MoneyGram International Inc.

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

ABSA

Banco Bradesco SA

U.S. Bank

Scotiabank

Societe Generale

UBA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bank Money Transfer Services

Money Transfer App

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Remittances

Business Remittances

Public Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remittance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5442023-covid-19-impact-on-global-remittance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Remittance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Bank Money Transfer Services

1.4.3 Money Transfer App

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remittance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Personal Remittances

1.5.3 Business Remittances

1.5.4 Public Services

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Remittance Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Remittance Industry

1.6.1.1 Remittance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Remittance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Remittance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 MoneyGram International Inc.

13.1.1 MoneyGram International Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 MoneyGram International Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 MoneyGram International Inc. Remittance Introduction

13.1.4 MoneyGram International Inc. Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 MoneyGram International Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Western Union Holdings, Inc.

13.2.1 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Remittance Introduction

13.2.4 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Western Union Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

13.3.1 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Remittance Introduction

13.3.4 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development

13.4 The Kroger Co.

13.4.1 The Kroger Co. Company Details

13.4.2 The Kroger Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 The Kroger Co. Remittance Introduction

13.4.4 The Kroger Co. Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 The Kroger Co. Recent Development

13.5 ABSA

13.5.1 ABSA Company Details

13.5.2 ABSA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 ABSA Remittance Introduction

13.5.4 ABSA Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ABSA Recent Development

13.6 Banco Bradesco SA

13.6.1 Banco Bradesco SA Company Details

13.6.2 Banco Bradesco SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Banco Bradesco SA Remittance Introduction

13.6.4 Banco Bradesco SA Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Banco Bradesco SA Recent Development

13.7 U.S. Bank

13.7.1 U.S. Bank Company Details

13.7.2 U.S. Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 U.S. Bank Remittance Introduction

13.7.4 U.S. Bank Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 U.S. Bank Recent Development

13.8 Scotiabank

13.8.1 Scotiabank Company Details

13.8.2 Scotiabank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Scotiabank Remittance Introduction

13.8.4 Scotiabank Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Scotiabank Recent Development

13.9 Societe Generale

13.9.1 Societe Generale Company Details

13.9.2 Societe Generale Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Societe Generale Remittance Introduction

13.9.4 Societe Generale Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Societe Generale Recent Development

13.10 UBA

13.10.1 UBA Company Details

13.10.2 UBA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 UBA Remittance Introduction

13.10.4 UBA Revenue in Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 UBA Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)