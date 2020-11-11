Bask in the psychedelic luminance of Alt-Indie Trailblazers KAIS’ soul-laden single ‘Dark Side of the Light’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East's most versatile Alt-Rock artist KAIS, currently positioned in Cyprus, where he operates his own recording studio, Hot Soap Studios, released their latest single ‘Dark Side of the Light’ on November 11th. The sonically ensnaring smorgasbord of Indie, Alt 90s, Blues and Psych was mastered for maximum mind-altering and soul-filling impact.

KAIS breaks the monocultural mould by utilising their multifaceted heritage in their sound which lets syncopated choppy Funk-riding guitars ring from behind the bass and drums to the accompaniment of their imploringly awakening vocals.

Having spent the majority of their life in Jordan, the Canadian artist blends their affinity for Western music with the perspective gained through global traversing and witnessing the atrocities of war which have blistered the landscape of Arab nations. The distinction in their expansive sound is only matched by the uniqueness of their outlook.

KAIS said:

“Dark Side of the Light reflects the power of love, its ability to cast you into depression (the “Dark Side”) and how much the ones we love can represent the light. It captures the yearning for lost lovers to witness success while offering a simple reminder that relationships always involve a battle against temptation. "One side's here to stay, one side's gotta win" emphasizes that whatever happens, whether you triumph over sin or not, that will be the pervading reality.”

Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said:

“Masterful, mesmerising and evocatively raw in equal measure. With the reverb-swathed instrumentals propping up the vocals which tear through you with their candidly raw longing, it’s a bruising ode to lost love. Any Alt-Rock playlist would be richer for the addition of Dark Side of the Light.”

About the artist

KAIS is an award-winning Canadian, Jordanian-born singer, songwriter, and producer. In 2005, Kais was recognized as one of the first artists to jumpstart the thriving Indie Rock scene of Jordan. That marked the first of their international accolades.

Their single, War Be Gone, which expressed anguish about the political state of affairs in the Middle East was nominated for a 2017 Toronto Independent Music Award. Since his second album release 'Seven Shades of She', he has gained significant radio airplay throughout the US and was set to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW) in 2018.

KAIS’ music video 'Ain't Goin' Nowhere', directed by Richard Paris Wilson gained the attention of film festivals worldwide, including the Sidewalk Moving Picture Festival, the Indie Memphis Film Festival, and the Austin Music Video Festival. In 2017, it also won Best Music Video at the London Independent Film Festival.

KAIS consists of Kais Khoury (vocals & guitars), Andreas Matheou (lead guitar & bass) and Julien Koukkides (drums).

