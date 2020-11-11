/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Trend releases a research report "Hologram AR Chip + Hologram Large Screen Will Change the Automobile Industry and Bring Imagination to Tesla and WIMI". At present, the automobile market is rapidly updating and iterating. The size of the automotive display system market is estimated at $15 billion in 2018, and the compound annual growth rate will exceed 10% from 2019 to 2025. Global industry unit shipments will exceed 350 million by 2025. The global automotive smart display market is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2016 to $11 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.75%.



Key trends in the automotive display system market, such as the emergence of holographic displays, will also drive market growth. Major suppliers in the market focus on the development of holographic screens for automotive applications. The holographic display system includes several functions, including lane departure warning, frontal collision warning, and navigation. Several automakers are also working on developing holographic AR display technology for infotainment and HUD systems. It is to combine virtual data and images with real images to achieve better interaction and assistance.

Last year, Tesla announced a patent called "holographic decorative glass for screen color matching". This technology can improve the viewing angle of the display in the car, making the screen look larger and more comfortable. According to the report, the technology could reduce or eliminate the visibility of the boundary between the display part and the non-display part of the system, commonly known as a bezel-less display screen. Tesla also adopts holographic glass panels. By using these technologies, Tesla hopes to provide its vehicles with screens that offer the best view for all passengers, enhancing the immersive experience of using the screens. The large screen not only can be used as a terminal for navigation and entertainment, but also can cooperate with the camera outside the car body and be used as an auxiliary to the rearview mirror of the car.

The rise of AR technology provides HUD product design with a direction that is more suitable for actual use scenarios. Vehicle-mounted AR technology integrates virtual information and real scenes through the light-field-display level HUD, making the new interactive mode safer, more intuitive, and more convenient. Combined with ADAS function, it can display real-time information such as automatic cruise, lane deviation, vehicle and pedestrian monitoring, which helps drivers to respond earlier, reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents, and enhance their driving confidence. In addition, the light field AR technology can realize the perfect integration of people, vehicles, roads (real world), and cloud (virtual world). For example, through LBS, it provides content prompts in the form of augmented reality such as charging, refueling, maintenance, shopping, and dining. Meanwhile, based on time, space, users, and other multi-dimensional promotion, it provides value-added services such as bidding ranking.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of the leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers in China. The company provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology, its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

WIMI is a content provider for AR. The most commercial value of the WIMI cloud is holographic technology. WIMI's AI-MBtWIMI holographic cloud platform is a high-performance WIMI holographic cloud management platform developed by the company.

For 2020, the automobile market continues to be fiercely competitive. However, for technological innovation, this is a tipping point. Each technological outbreak will inevitably bring a huge market share. Therefore, we also look forward to a greater technological explosion in the automobile industry in 2020.

