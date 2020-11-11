Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trend: Integration Of Internet Of Things Technology

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Research - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Research - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to commercial fan equipment market trends, companies in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market are increasingly integrating internet of things (IOT) technology due to growing demand for real time insights. The Internet of things is the inter-networking of physical devices embedded with software, sensors and network connectivity which enable these objects to collect and exchange data. Using IOT, commercial fan and air purification equipment systems are closely monitored and controlled from remote locations. Real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, system adaptation, continuous comfort, increased efficiency, and focus on user experience are some of the features of IoT enabled commercial fan and air purification equipment.

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market size is expected to decline from $71.6 billion in 2019 to $68.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $85.5 billion in 2023.

The changes in climatic conditions are affecting the quality of air and water globally. The particulate matter in the air has changed with particulate matter smaller than 2.5 µm suspended in the air. Inhalation of the particulate matter leads to an increased incidence of various chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, and other respiratory diseases. The declining quality of air is affecting the health of millions of people globally. The drastic alteration of global climate will increase the proportion of individuals suffering from various chronic respiratory ailments, leading to a growth in the demand for air purification equipment.

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market share is segmented by type into air purification equipment, attic and exhaust fans, and others - commercial fan and air purification equipment. The market is also segmented by technology type into high efficiency particulate absorption/absorber (HEPA, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ultra violet (UV) light air purifier, ionic air purifier, and others. It is segmented by capacity into small, medium, and large.

The major players in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market are Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, and Philips Electronics N V.

Going forward, changing climate conditions, coronavirus impact, and stringent regulations on the industrial and commercial sector’s air pollution are expected to drive the market. High adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purification equipment, supply chain disruption, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market share in the future.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purifiers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Water Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.