China Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. 

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB170.9 million, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Operating income was RMB86.5 million, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Net income was RMB76.1 million, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB170.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB88.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% from RMB77.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB82.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.7% from RMB80.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB29.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB29.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB55.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.1% from RMB52.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.2% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB24.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB25.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB86.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB13.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.8% from RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB76.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, the management remains confident to believe that the Company will maintain a double-digit growth momentum both on its annual revenue and on its net profits for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on November 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135600
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472
Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773
Mainland China +86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948
Direct Event Passcode 1383200#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1383200#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1383200#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash sign (#) to join the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9877938

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on November 11, 2020 through 07:59 AM ET November 19, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206
Conference ID: 9877938

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates and market position. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

   
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data) 		 
                 
    As of September 30,       As of December 31,    
    2020        2019    
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   139,835       214,076    
Short-term investments   417,265       125,000    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   42,482       24,243    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,340       4,566    
Amount due from related parties   23,351       4,820    
Total current assets   626,273       372,705    
             
Non-current assets:            
Property and equipment, net   2,387       2,873    
Right of use assets   45,676       49,595    
Total non-current assets   48,063       52,468    
             
Total assets   674,336       425,173    
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   6,408       7,844    
Income taxes payable   16,672       23,396    
Deferred revenue   252,958       203,531    
Amounts due to a related party   -       7,734    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   86,815       84,250    
Total current liabilities   362,853       326,755    
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Long-term lease liability   26,828       37,679    
Other non-current liabilities   54,115       39,757    
Total non-current liabilities   80,943       77,436    
             
Total liabilities   443,796       404,191    
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -    
             
Equity:            
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936   500       500    
Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019   163       163    
Treasury shares    (42 )     (46 )  
Capital deficit   (128,284 )     (135,179 )  
Retained earnings    357,578       155,324    
Accumulated other comprehensive income    625       220    
Total equity   230,540       20,982    
             
Total liabilities and equity   674,336       425,173    
                 

 

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)
             
     Three Months Ended
September 30
    2020     2019  
             
Revenues   170,929     158,250  
Cost of revenues   (29,258 )   (29,165 )
Gross profit   141,671     129,085  
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing expenses   (30,258 )   (27,427 )
General and administrative expenses   (24,918 )   (25,028 )
Operating income   86,495     76,630  
Interest income   411     1,137  
Change in fair value of warrants   -     (1,399 )
Gains on sale of short-term investments   1,815     -  
Government grants   698     663  
             
Income before income taxes   89,419     77,031  
Income tax expenses   (13,362 )   (11,001 )
             
Net income   76,057     66,030  
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes   87     (71 )
Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments net of RMB331 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019   1,875     -  
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB272 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019   (1,543 )   -  
             
Total comprehensive income   76,476     65,959  
             
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:            
Basic   0.84      0.74  
Diluted   0.84      0.73  
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding:            
Basic   89,843,594      89,410,461  
Diluted   90,249,500      90,133,853   
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: CIH-IR@fang.com

