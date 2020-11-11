Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
This report is an impact analysis of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in healthcare settings. The information in this report includes factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market as well as factors affecting the future of the industry.Report Scope:
The current report focuses on the flourishing market of personal protective equipment (PPE). The report provides a market analysis of the healthcare personal protective equipment by type of product: masks and respirators, face shields, goggles, gloves, gowns/aprons and others. The market analysis is also provided by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides the key trends in the market and factors affecting the growth of the market.
Report Includes:
– An overview of global market for personal protective equipment (PPE)
– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with projection of CAGR through 2024
– Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on market growth of personal protective equipment (PPE)
– Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size, and regulatory scenarios
– Coverage of the government guidelines for critical personal protective equipment and government initiatives and funding to the industry
– Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and coverage of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry
3M CO.
ANSELL LTD.
CARDINAL HEALTH
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.
Honeywell Safety Products
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP.
MEDISCA INC.
O&M HALYARD INC.
STERIMED GROUP
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview and Market Dynamics
Overview
Market Definitions
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Opportunities
Key Developments in Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment
Chapter 4 Market Analysis
Introduction
Masks and Respirators
Market Size and Forecast
Gloves
Fabric and Coated Fabric Gloves
Chemical- and Liquid-Resistant Gloves
Market Size and Forecast
Face Shields
Market Size and Forecast
Gowns/Aprons
Market Size and Forecast
Goggles
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Market Shares of Industries in Personal Protective Equipment Market
Key Global Players and Government Guidelines
Government Guidelines for Critical Personal Protective Equipment
Strategic Initiatives
Joint Ventures/Partnerships
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
List of Tables
Summary Table : Global Market for Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment, by Type of Product, Through 2024
Table 1 : Global Market for Masks and Respirators, by Region, Through 2024
Table 2 : Global Market for Gloves, by Region, Through 2024
Table 3 : Global Market for Face Shields, by Region, Through 2024
Table 4 : Global Market for Gowns/Aprons, by Region, Through 2024
Table 5 : Global Market for Goggles, by Region, Through 2024
Table 6 : Global Market for Others, by Region, Through 2024
Table 7 : Global Market Shares of Personal Protective Equipment in Healthcare, by Major Companies, 2019
Table 8 : 3M: Financials, 2017-2019
Continued…
