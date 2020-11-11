Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

This report is an impact analysis of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in healthcare settings. The information in this report includes factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market as well as factors affecting the future of the industry.Report Scope:

The current report focuses on the flourishing market of personal protective equipment (PPE). The report provides a market analysis of the healthcare personal protective equipment by type of product: masks and respirators, face shields, goggles, gloves, gowns/aprons and others. The market analysis is also provided by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides the key trends in the market and factors affecting the growth of the market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of global market for personal protective equipment (PPE)

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with projection of CAGR through 2024

– Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on market growth of personal protective equipment (PPE)

– Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size, and regulatory scenarios

– Coverage of the government guidelines for critical personal protective equipment and government initiatives and funding to the industry

– Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and coverage of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry

3M CO.

ANSELL LTD.

CARDINAL HEALTH

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.

Honeywell Safety Products

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP.

MEDISCA INC.

O&M HALYARD INC.

STERIMED GROUP



Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview and Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Definitions

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Opportunities

Key Developments in Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment

Chapter 4 Market Analysis

Introduction

Masks and Respirators

Market Size and Forecast

Gloves

Fabric and Coated Fabric Gloves

Chemical- and Liquid-Resistant Gloves

Market Size and Forecast

Face Shields

Market Size and Forecast

Gowns/Aprons

Market Size and Forecast

Goggles

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Market Shares of Industries in Personal Protective Equipment Market

Key Global Players and Government Guidelines

Government Guidelines for Critical Personal Protective Equipment

Strategic Initiatives

Joint Ventures/Partnerships

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

List of Tables

Summary Table : Global Market for Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment, by Type of Product, Through 2024

Table 1 : Global Market for Masks and Respirators, by Region, Through 2024

Table 2 : Global Market for Gloves, by Region, Through 2024

Table 3 : Global Market for Face Shields, by Region, Through 2024

Table 4 : Global Market for Gowns/Aprons, by Region, Through 2024

Table 5 : Global Market for Goggles, by Region, Through 2024

Table 6 : Global Market for Others, by Region, Through 2024

Table 7 : Global Market Shares of Personal Protective Equipment in Healthcare, by Major Companies, 2019

Table 8 : 3M: Financials, 2017-2019

Continued…

