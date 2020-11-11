InterDigital Unveils Microsite Containing New Research Examining Tech’s Impact on Energy Sustainability

Sustainability site launches with white papers; will grow with additional properties aimed at quantifying and addressing tech’s growing energy footprint

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology has always been about new capabilities, faster connections, and more exciting experiences, but the industry and its users must address the burgeoning energy footprint of those new technologies and drive towards responsible choices. To that end, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today introduced a new sustainability initiative to drive awareness and discussion of the energy footprint of wireless, video, and future innovative technologies.



For decades, InterDigital’s research and thought leadership has analyzed the transformational benefit and impact of innovative technologies in wireless and video. The sustainability microsite dedicates research to begin to quantify the tech ecosystem’s energy dependence and expose new solutions to mitigate tech’s rapidly expanding energy footprint. The microsite launches with white papers on the energy footprint of the wireless and visual technology industries, and will grow to feature research reports, industry surveys, webinars, and other content dedicated to driving discussion around greater energy sustainability in tech.

“Over the years the tech ecosystem has undergone incredible transformation, and we are now thrust into a new era of consciousness around the energy demands that fuel our most cutting-edge innovations,” said InterDigital President and CEO Bill Merritt. “Our energy footprint is increasingly consequential, and the decisions we make today will reverberate well into our future. Through this initiative, InterDigital is pursuing a deeper understanding of how energy underpins our industry so we’re better positioned to develop solutions that enable a sustainable and tech-driven future for us all.”

The first white paper released as part of the Sustainability initiative is an InterDigital and ABI Research study, Environmentally Sustainable 5G Deployment, which quantifies the energy footprint for approaching 5G deployment and identifies best practices to encourage energy sustainability as wireless and other technologies evolve. The study may be downloaded from the Sustainability microsite, here.

InterDigital’s sustainability microsite may be visited here.

