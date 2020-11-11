Royalton Barracks / DUI, Cruelty to a child
CASE#: 20B203695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Vitali
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/10/20 at 2050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 236 Vermont Route 132, Sharon
VIOLATION: DUI/ Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Norman M. Corliss
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/10/2020 at approximately 2050 hours, a report of a dispute involving Norman Corliss of Royalton was reported at 132 Vermont Route 132, in the Town of Sharon. Upon arrival it was determined Corliss drove his car to the location with a juvenile child(ren) in the vehicle. It was determined Corliss was under the influence of alcoholic intoxicants and he was subsequently arrested for DUI. Corliss was processed and released from the Royalton Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
