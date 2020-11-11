Royalton Barracks / DUI, Cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Vitali

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/10/20 at 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 236 Vermont Route 132, Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI/ Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Norman M. Corliss

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/10/2020 at approximately 2050 hours, a report of a dispute involving Norman Corliss of Royalton was reported at 132 Vermont Route 132, in the Town of Sharon. Upon arrival it was determined Corliss drove his car to the location with a juvenile child(ren) in the vehicle. It was determined Corliss was under the influence of alcoholic intoxicants and he was subsequently arrested for DUI. Corliss was processed and released from the Royalton Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.