New book “Wake The F**k Up” by Barbara Long is released
A satirical, comedic look at the day in the life of parenting a less than motivated teenager.NORTH HAMPTON, NH, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Wake The F**k Up” by Barbara Long has been released worldwide. This 27-page book of illustrated satire is styled like a children’s book, but aimed at parents who have felt the struggle of raising teenagers. Fully illustrated and written in a hilarious rhyming style, this book is perfect for laughing off the frustrations of parenthood.
The story follows a mother’s stressful experience of trying to get her teen son to do chores, to pay attention to his surroundings, to focus on more than his own interests, and of course, to get out of bed at a reasonable hour. Lighthearted and tongue in cheek, the mom in this story has had enough!
Wake The F**k Up (ISBN: 9781735698311 / 9781735588032) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99. The hardcover retails for $15.95. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.
From the back cover:
Based on humour and satire, Wake The F**k Up is a book for the parents of teenagers, anyone who has been a teenager or just knows one for that matter. The struggle that surrounds teen-life is real and we can all use a little more laughter in our lives.
About the author:
Barbara Long is a registered nurse and graduate of University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. She is married to an emergency medicine physician and together they lead hectic lives with their two teenagers, three dogs, two ducks and a rabbit. They now live in Virginia and enjoy all of the love and laughter that life has to offer.
