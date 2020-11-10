State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-27

For immediate release: November 10, 2020 (20-216)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2020 the Physical Therapy Board entered an agreement with physical therapy assistant Bret Aaron Streeter (P160033462) that suspends his credential for at least six months. Streeter violated probationary terms by providing in-home treatment without direct supervision to an 81-year-old severely debilitated patient who subsequently died. Streeter was abrasive and rough with the patient, and verbally berated the patient and the patient’s spouse.

King County

In August 2020 the Department of Health rescinded the medication assistant endorsement credential of Chrisaliz C. Franada (ME61043333), who received the credential in March 2020 without meeting requirements.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Michelle Renee Batistelli (LP00050346), who didn’t fulfill a requirement to undergo an intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In September 2020 the secretary of health revoked with no right to reapply the registered nursing assistant and medical assistant-phlebotomist credentials of Rothanai Phan (NA60650871, PC60928731). Phan provided false information and forged documents to get the medical assistant-phlebotomist license while the registered nursing assistant license was suspended.

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Erika Demiral (RN61025942) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Demiral’s Arizona registered nurse license was suspended in March 2020 in connection with issues including narcotics discrepancies, documentation, patient care failure, leaving without permission, and medication scanning failures.

In September 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Serenity Dawn Isom (NC60908345). Upon determining that Isom neglected a vulnerable adult, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed Isom on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Isom from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Mokwa Bakoma Akerele (NC60792112) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Akerele financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Akerele on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Akerele can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Frankie Jean Reopelle (NA60957369). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Reopelle neglected a vulnerable adult, and placed Reopelle on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That bars Reopelle from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Alicia Marie Cassabian (LP60266523). Cassabian on multiple occasions didn’t account for controlled substances.

Stevens County

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Connie LaRue (RN00079338). In 2018 LaRue applied to reactivate her expired license. In 2017 she was convicted of obstructing a law enforcement officer. Her reactivation application was denied.