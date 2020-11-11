Singles’ Day Money Advice From The Women at Urban Wealth Management-- Save and Invest
November 11 is recognized as Singles' Day, the largest online shopping day. But our new norm during a pandemic has us re-evaluating how we spend our money, especially if you're a woman. The Singles' Day Money Advice from the women of Urban Wealth Management--Save and Invest.
Have you ever thought “I’m single. Do I need to do anything differently with my finances?”
• Do you feel the pressure or weight of managing your finances on your own?
• Are you concerned about having enough money to take care of yourself?
• Are you too busy or just haven’t gotten around to thinking about the “big picture” of your finances?
And you’re not alone, shares Derenda King, Certified Financial Planner at Urban Wealth Management, a team of all women financial experts, their specialty women. Today, more women are living independently now than ever before in the U.S. The Pew Research Center reported that 69% of women are living without a spouse. At some point in their lifetime, women will find themselves on their own, which means they will be the sole financial decision-maker for their household (CNBC). “These trends, don’t appear to be reversing, single women face special challenges when planning for the future. So, if you have never been married, are divorced, or have lost a spouse, it’s imperative you plan ahead for your personal and financial security.” What follows are a few key strategies Derenda shares to help you safeguard your financial future and ultimately provide peace of mind.”
Give yourself a Cash Cushion
It’s not a matter of if you’ll find yourself in need of an emergency fund, but when. The general rule of thumb for an emergency account is to save between three and six months’ worth of take-home pay. Derenda recommends six to nine months’ for single women. Why? It may take single women longer to find that next job or recover from a crisis, which is problematic if they have no other source of income to fall back or rely on.
Make Investing a Habit
Women have longer life expectancies than men but tend to have fewer retirement savings to serve as a nest egg for their future. So, when it comes to investing, begin with your retirement contributions first. Make sure at a minimum contributing enough to get the employer match, if offered – otherwise, you are leaving free money on the table! If you are contributing enough to get the match and can contribute more, consider investing in a Roth 401(k) or Roth 403(b) if your employer offers it. Doing so can give you an income source that won’t be taxed when you withdraw it at retirement. Also consider a Roth IRA or a Health Savings Account (HSA).
Prepare for the Unexpected
A commonly overlooked financial concern for ALL women is planning for unexpected life events that could derail your finances. These include things like sudden death, disability, a long-term illness, or a terminal illness – all of which demand serious financial decision-making. Because more and more women are engaged in high-paying careers and are therefore earning more money, they tend to own more assets which means they have more at stake financially when faced with unexpected events. So, it’s important to know what your options are so you won’t be blindsided in the future. What are the options? Simply put, it’s insurance protection, such as income replacement or disability insurance, life insurance, and long-term care insurance.
Get Your Affairs in Order
Another area of personal finance that many single women (and men) ignore or postpone is getting their affairs in order. Why? They assume that estate planning is for married couples because couples have spouses who rely on each other or because couples need to make contingency plans for the care of their minor children. But, to assume that single women do not need to have an estate plan in place is false. For example, ask yourself these questions: “Who would pay my bills if I became incapacitated?” “Who will make investment decisions on my behalf?” “Who will make health decisions or confer with doctors if I am unable to voice an opinion?” These are roles that normally fall to spouses. However, an estate plan enables you to provide for your own protection and ultimately lay the groundwork for allowing someone else to make financial and medical decisions on our behalf if you are not able to do so.
Improve Your Financial Acumen
Make a commitment to improve your financial knowledge. With the plethora of online resources, there’s really no reason not to – you simply need to carve out the time to do it. You can start by asking yourself “What financial information would I like to know?” Try identifying two or three financial topics that you’d like to learn more about and make the commitment to educate yourself on those topics. If you want to learn about financial terminology, consider reading online encyclopedias, such as Investopedia. Reading books and finding apps on your smart devices also helpful to build your acumen.
Single women, the buck starts and stops with you. That’s why it’s crucial to educate yourself about your finances and make wise financial choices. Take the steps necessary to develop an effective plan or strategy(ies) today to ensure that you will have a better tomorrow. Notice, I said today, which means don’t procrastinate. Instead, make the choice to feel empowered by your financial future!
