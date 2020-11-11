Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19th

/EIN News/ -- THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19, 2020. Quest’s presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on November 18th. The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website, and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in meeting with Mr. Hatch & Mrs. Latham, or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons at (817) 778 -8424 or jNoyons@threepa.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of services that enable customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.  Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations.  Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

