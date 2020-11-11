‘NINE HORRIBLE DAYS: The story of the kidnap of Archbishop Kattey’ gets a new marketing push

Ignatius Crosby Ogboru Kattey DD shares his autobiographical testimony of God’s power, protection and deliverance

/EIN News/ -- PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fact that one serves God Almighty does not exempt him from problems or suffering. Such situations can lead one to an extreme: either to adhere more closely to God, or to have doubts about God and his ability to perform. When Ignatius Crosby Ogboru Kattey, bishop of Niger Delta North, archbishop of Niger Delta Province, and later dean of the Church of Nigeria, was abducted, the entire nation and beyond were alarmed and in prayers. He chronicles his experience within the pages of “NINE HORRIBLE DAYS: The story of the kidnap of Archbishop Kattey” (published by Partridge Singapore).

Set for a new press campaign, this autobiography documents one man’s encounter with kidnappers and God’s mighty deliverance. Kattey spent nine days and nine nights in what he calls “the den of lions.” Despite this, he held steadfastly to his unwavering faith during the period of captivity. Overall, the author’s experiences testify to the supreme nature of God and his deliverance.

“This book is relevant in today's society as most people are familiar with the kidnap of individuals either for financial reasons, or as a means of terrorism,” Kattey states. “It also describes the faithfulness of God even when things do not go as planned.

“NINE HORRIBLE DAYS: The story of the kidnap of Archbishop Kattey” is entwined with biblical references and ancient history, which will appeal to readers. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/HORRIBLE-story-kidnap-Archbishop-Kattey/dp/1543754570.

“NINE HORRIBLE DAYS: The story of the kidnap of Archbishop Kattey”

By Ignatius Crosby Ogboru Kattey DD

About the Author

Ignatius Crosby Ogboru Kattey DD, was born on Aug. 23, 1948, in Alode in Eleme town of Rivers State, Nigeria. He holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; a master’s in education with concentration in guidance and counselling from the University of Port Harcourt; and a master’s in biblical studies from the Christian International Graduate School of Theology, Florida. He is also a graduate of Trinity Theological College, Umuahia, and a recipient of the honorary doctorate degree (Ph.D. in missions) awarded by Crowther Graduate Theological Seminary, Abeokuta, Nigeria. He is a retired Anglican clergyman, who rose through the ranks to become the bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, and dean of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). He is married to Beatrice and together they are blessed with six biological children, several adopted children, and many grandchildren.

