Senator Muth Served as Grand Marshal in Southeastern Veterans’ Day Vehicle Parade

Spring City, PA − November 10, 2020 – State Senator Katie Muth (D – Chester/Montgomery/Berks) served as the Grand Marshal of the community organized Veteran’s Day vehicle parade for residents at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center (SEVC) located in East Vincent Township, Chester County on Sunday, November 8th.

“Our veterans, especially our senior veterans living in our state veteran facilities, deserve our praise and deepest appreciation,” said Senator Muth. Under pre-pandemic circumstances, our communities overflowed with patriotic events to celebrate our veterans and thank each of them for their service. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 Emergency Declaration postponed most celebrations. I was beyond honored to be included and proud of our local veteran and community organizations for creatively collaborating and hosting an amazing event to safely recognize our veterans.”

In addition to Senator Muth and members of her team, participation in the parade included American Legion members, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members, dozens of regional fire companies and municipal police departments, the Montgomery and Chester county Sheriff’s Departments, the Pennsylvania National Guard, local motorcycle clubs, and antique military vehicle organizations. The parade encircled the Center, allowing residents and staff of Southeastern Veterans’ Center to safely view the motorcade of festivities.

“It has been my priority as State Senator representing the 44th District, to make every effort to not only recognize, but also advance and protect the interests of our patriots who wore the uniform on behalf of our nation.” Muth continued, “I take this responsibility very personally and while it is important to celebrate Veteran’s Day on November 11th, we must remember to thank those who stepped forward to serve in our military each and every day of the year. The very freedoms we enjoy were only secured through the sacrifice and service of those who accepted the call to action.”

Earlier this year, the Southeastern Veterans’ Center was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Following the unfortunate passing of dozens of veterans at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center from COVID-19, and reports that officials at the Center were inappropriately administering controversial and unapproved treatment methods such as the use of hydroxychloroquine, Senator Muth immediately and repeatedly called for an investigation into health and safety practices at the facility to address the threat of the virus. Since that time, numerous state and federal elected officials have echoed Senator Muth’s demand for a comprehensive investigation into the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) management practices at their state-run homes. Formal findings and potential charges have yet to be announced but some personnel have been removed.

“This year has been especially traumatic for those veterans and their family members who are receiving care at this state run facility.” stated Muth. “I continue to receive numerous phone calls from families concerned over the initial and ongoing response of Southeastern Veterans’ Center officials to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is my responsibility to serve these veterans and their families and will continue to fight to protect the health of our nation’s heroes trusted in the Commonwealth’s care.”

Senator Muth also took this Veteran’s Day as an opportunity to thank the work of Bill Pinkerton of the Spring-Ford Veterans Memorial Committee, who spearheaded the effort to acknowledge all of the veterans residents who passed away so far this year at SEVC by creating a memorial display. Signs with each of the veterans’ names are located at the entrance of Royersford Borough on Main Street by the train station.

“Efforts and Veteran recognition events organized by community leaders, volunteers, family members of veterans and groups such at the Spring-Ford Veterans Memorial Committee, American Legion, and VFW are so important during these trying and difficult times.” Senator Muth continued, ““While we may have to modify aspects of our day-to-day lives in order to protect others, especially our senior population, during COVID, it is now more important than ever to ensure that our veterans are remembered for their sacrifice and commitment to our country.”

Located outside Spring City, the Southeastern Veterans’ Center was established in 1986 and provides care and support for up to 292 Pennsylvania Veterans. The facility employs 430 clinical and professional staff and is supported by 259 community volunteers that dedicated over 11,543 hours of service in 2019.

