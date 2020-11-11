HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 10, 2020

Department of Health:

One (1) Death and 78 New Cases Reported Today

DOH has recorded the death of one male on O‘ahu who was 60-69 years old and was hospitalized with underlying medical conditions. DOH also recorded 78 additional cases of COVID-19 today with the majority of them on O‘ahu (62). This is the second day in a row with double digit cases. The COVID-19 dashboard has complete statistics, visualizations, graphs and charts on all health and economic related factors. The dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. daily: Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard .

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Nov. 10, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 62 13,924 Hawai‘i 4 1,413 Maui 5 430 Kaua‘i -2 71 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 9 127 Total Cases 78 16,088++ Deaths 1 222

++As a result of updated information, two cases on Kaua‘i were recategorized to Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hospitalizations as of 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020 – Hawai‘i-10, Maui-4, O‘ahu-58, Kaua‘i-3

Safe Travels Hawai ʻ i COVID-19 Evaluation Testing Program Update

Since last week’s update on Nov. 3, results of the Safe Travels Testing Evaluation Program show a very small number of travelers continue to test positive for COVID-19 post-arrival to Hawaiʻi. As of Nov. 9, there have been 18 confirmed positives out of 15,158 tests conducted for a positivity rate of .139% (total, since the program’s launch on Oct. 19).

Considerable efforts during the past week have been directed to improve and maximize the overall project efficiency. This includes (but not limited to) increased capacity for incoming travelers to get a post-arrival NAAT test and maximized project data flow between collaborating partners. Additionally, the team is working with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education to invite its employees to participate in the secondary testing following travel. Special communications to employees will be sent by DOE.

To participate in the study, individuals must have also participated in the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi pre-travel testing program, which requires travelers to receive a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) from a trusted testing partner 72 hours prior to departure to Hawaiʻi in order to avoid the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Safe Travels Testing Evaluation Program, or strategic surveillance study, collects and evaluates data from COVID-19 testing of travelers post-arrival to Hawaiʻi. The program is designed to estimate the frequency of COVID-19 among pre-tested returning residents and visitors and determine the effectiveness of the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program.

Dr. DeWolfe Miller, epidemiologist from the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, is leading the study in coordination with Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), Governor’s Office, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and testing partners.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency:

Five Days Left for Free PPE for qualifying organizations

The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) would like to remind everyone that free PPE distribution registration and ordering is still available for qualifying organizations until Sunday, November 15, 2020. Details on the program as well as who qualifies to participate can be found at the website: hawaii-medical-alliance.myshopify.com. The email address for questions or issues is [email protected]

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,275 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 7,275 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 2,951 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,330 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety:

Saguaro Correctional Center (AZ) Test Results and Statewide Inmate Mass Testing Continues

Testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed Thursday, October 29. The 662 inmates with first-round negative test results are being re-tested as part of surge testing efforts at the facility. So far 127 of the re-test results are negative, 44 are positive. The re-tests for the remaining negative inmates are pending. The current test results of the entire Hawaiʻi inmate population are broken down as follows:

There are five (5) inmates in the hospital. All other positive inmates are in medical isolation at the facility. The negative inmates remain in a precautionary quarantine. There are currently 1,081 inmates housed at Saguaro. The Department of Public Safety (PSD) has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. There was one (1) OCCC inmate result received today that was negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. One more OCCC staff member has recovered and returned to work. Additionally, 90% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Helpful Resources

