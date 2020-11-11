Suspects Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 5200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, November 9, 2020, in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects demanded US currency and property from the establishment. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/eRKPMVQ0aq0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

