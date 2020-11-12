Yucaipa Hardware & Lumber Store For Sale On BizBen.com: San Bernardino County Small Business Is Booming Despite COVID-19
56% of small businesses have experienced significant negative effects from COVID-19. But a hardware and lumber store in San Bernardino County is thriving.
Since 1994 BizBen.com has assisted those selling and buying small businesses in the California marketplace. Serving business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers and agents for over 30 years.”DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 56% of California small businesses have experienced significant negative effects from COVID-19. But a hardware and lumber store in San Bernardino County, California has been thriving despite the conditions of the pandemic. This high-volume hardware and lumber store for sale is newly listed/posted on BizBen.com.
Best Lumber and Hardware has stood out from big box stores since its opening in 1974. The store is known for its loyal customer base and a long history of serving the growing community of San Bernardino. The store is located 45 minutes west of Palm Springs and 30 minutes East of San Bernardino. The current owner has decided to retire and will assist the new buyer with the transition.
“With a commitment to excellent customer service, an extensive range of high-quality products that include: large builders hardware selection, lumber, doors, plumbing, paint, lawn and garden, tools and hardware, lighting and flooring, bricks and stone, electrical department - this business is a well-established fixture in the community, maintaining a history of relationships with its customers and residents,” said the current owner.
This business is listed at $1.25 million, with a current inventory of around $850,000. The real estate price is $3 million. The owner and listing agent are available for interviews. For more information about this San Bernardino County hardware and lumber business for sale, visit BizBen.com or contact Nancy Turner, Agent by phone or text at 909-554-0884.
