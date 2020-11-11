FDLE arrests two Orlando men for string of commercial burglaries

ORLANDO, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jerry Mitchell, 34, and Ledarius Jones, 33, both of Orlando, on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, burglary, grand theft and property damage following a string of burglaries involving gun stores, marijuana stores and electronics stores throughout Central Florida. The investigation began in January after several break-ins. Agents believe the pair of suspects burglarized 19 small businesses in Orange, Volusia, Brevard, Sumter, Indian River, Pinellas, Polk, St. Lucie, Seminole and Marion counties. Mitchell and Jones stole more than $250,000 in firearms and accessories, audio equipment, vehicle rims, cash and medicinal cannabis. FDLE agents arrested Mitchell today and he was booked into the Orange County Jail. Jones, already in jail on unrelated charges, is being served with an arrest warrant. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001