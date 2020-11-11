Futu to be Added to the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on November 30, 2020.



The MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index is compiled by MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics. It is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Hong Kong market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

