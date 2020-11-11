Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Mischief, DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/9/2020 at approximately 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Plain Road

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, Suspicion

of DUI-Drug

 

ACCUSED: Buddy Covey                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/9/2020 at approximately 2120 hours, Troopers from the

St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to 586 Lower Plain Road in Bradford for a

report of vandalism to a vehicle.  Further investigation revealed that the

person of interest, Buddy Covey (36), was in violation of an abuse prevention

order and was also exhibiting signs of being drug impaired while operating a

motor vehicle.  He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bradford

Outpost for processing.  Covey was lodged at the Southern State Correctional

Complex. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Complex     

BAIL: $1500

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

