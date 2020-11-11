St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Mischief, DUI-Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/9/2020 at approximately 2120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Plain Road
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, Suspicion
of DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: Buddy Covey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/9/2020 at approximately 2120 hours, Troopers from the
St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to 586 Lower Plain Road in Bradford for a
report of vandalism to a vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the
person of interest, Buddy Covey (36), was in violation of an abuse prevention
order and was also exhibiting signs of being drug impaired while operating a
motor vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bradford
Outpost for processing. Covey was lodged at the Southern State Correctional
Complex.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Complex
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585