21st circuit commission announces nominees for Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the impending retirement of Judge Mary P. Schroeder. Those nominated by the commission are:
Julia P. Lasater – Lasater graduated in 1992 from Maryville University and in 1995 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Lasater is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County.
Krista S. Peyton – Peyton graduated in 1991 from Southeast Missouri State University and in 1995 from Syracuse University School of Law. Peyton is currently general counsel at the St. Louis Housing Authority.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.
