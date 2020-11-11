21st circuit commission announces nominees for Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

10 November 2020

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the impending retirement of Judge Mary P. Schroeder. Those nominated by the commission are:

Beverly Hauber – Hauber graduated in 2003 from Boston University and in 2010 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Hauber is currently an assistant public defender. Julia P. Lasater – Lasater graduated in 1992 from Maryville University and in 1995 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Lasater is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County. Krista S. Peyton – Peyton graduated in 1991 from Southeast Missouri State University and in 1995 from Syracuse University School of Law. Peyton is currently general counsel at the St. Louis Housing Authority.

The commission had 31 applications for this vacancy and interviewed all applicants during one day of virtual online public interviews October 1, 2020. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hauber received five votes, Lasater received three votes, and Peyton received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300