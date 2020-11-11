Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,432 in the last 365 days.

FTI Announces Agreement with Distributor CHM to Sell Quality, Canadian-Made Face Masks

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSX Venture:FTI) ("FTI") announces that the company has made an agreement with Canadian Health Team (“CHT”) to sell Canadian-made, Health Canada approved SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks.

Ready access to Canadian supply will improve supply chain processes, enabling faster distribution across the country. These SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks - face masks - are made of soft, three-ply, latex-free, fiberglass-free with Bacterial Filtration Efficiency ≥ 98%. The masks are manufactured in an ISO – 8 Clean Room Facility, meeting ASTM F2100 Standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hullah, President
E: info@fti-foodtech.com
T: (416) 444-1058

For FTI Foodtech International French Inquiries:
Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.
E: rs@maricom.ca
T: (888) 585-6274

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

You just read:

FTI Announces Agreement with Distributor CHM to Sell Quality, Canadian-Made Face Masks

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.