Governor Newsom Grants Executive Clemency 11.10.20

SACRAMENTO –Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has granted 22 pardons, 13 commutations and four medical reprieves.

The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant executive clemency in the form of a pardon, commutation or reprieve. A clemency grant recognizes a person’s subsequent efforts in self-development or the existence of a medical exigency. It does not forgive or minimize the harm caused by the individual.

The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation, increase public safety by removing barriers to successful reentry, correct unjust results in the legal system and address the health needs of high medical risk inmates.

A pardon may remove counterproductive barriers to employment and public service, restore civic rights and responsibilities and prevent unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation. A pardon does not expunge or erase a conviction.

A commutation modifies a sentence, often allowing an inmate to go before the Board of Parole Hearings for a hearing at which Parole Commissioners determine whether the individual is suitable for release from prison.

A reprieve allows individuals classified by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as high medical risk to serve their sentences in appropriate alternative placements in the community, consistent with public health and public safety.

The Governor weighs numerous factors in his review of clemency applications, including an applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, whether the grant is consistent with public safety and in the interest of justice and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors.

While in office, Governor Newsom has granted a total of 63 pardons, 78 commutations and four reprieves.

The Governor’s Office encourages victims, survivors and witnesses to register with CDCR’s Office of Victims and Survivors Rights and Services to receive information about an inmate’s status. For general information about victim services, to learn about victim-offender dialogues, or to register or update a registration confidentially, please visit www.cdcr.ca.gov/Victim_Services/ or call 1-877-256-6877 (toll free).

Copies of the gubernatorial clemency certificates announced today can be found here.

Additional information on executive clemency can be found here.

###