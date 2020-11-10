California confirms first openly gay state Supreme Court justice — Martin Jenkins

Martin Jenkins, a judicial veteran and legal adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was confirmed by a state commission Tuesday to the California Supreme Court, where he will become the first openly gay justice.
