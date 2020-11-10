Supreme Court Nominee Martin Jenkins Receives Top Rating From Bar Evaluators

Citing praise for his’ “brilliant intellect, first-class temperament, and boundless humanity,” a state bar committee has concluded California Supreme Court nominee Martin Jenkins is “exceptionally well qualified” to serve as an associate justice.
