Ford Mustang Mach-E Named 2021 Green Car of the Year at Greenbuild Virtual Conference + Expo; Polestar 2, Toyota Sienna, MINI Cooper SE, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Ford F-150 Win Green Car Awards

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was honored today with the coveted 2021 Green Car of the Year® title during a Green Car Awards™ presentation at the Virtual Greenbuild Conference + Expo by auto industry authority Green Car Journal.



The 2021 Green Car of the Year® was selected by a highly-respected jury comprised of energy and environmental leaders including Mindy Lubber, president of CERES; Jean-Michel Cousteau, president of Ocean Futures Society; Dr. Alan Lloyd, president emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and senior research fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin; Clay Nesler, interim president of the Alliance to Save Energy; and Matt Petersen, president and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and advisory board chair of Climate Mayors. Celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno and Green Car Journal editors rounded out the Green Car of the Year® jury.

Also posting wins of prestigious Green Car Awards were Polestar 2, 2021 Luxury Green Car of the Year™; Toyota Sienna, 2021 Family Green Car of the Year™; MINI Cooper SE, 2021 Urban Green Car of the Year™; Jeep Wrangler 4xe, 2021 Green SUV of the Year™; and Ford F-150, 2021 Green Truck of the Year™.

“The Mustang Mach-E crossover is a breakthrough electric model for Ford, building on the tradition of one of the world’s most recognizable sports car nameplates as it powers its way to the future,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Green Car Awards™ wins by Polestar, Toyota, MINI, Jeep, and Ford further underscore the depth of commitment these automakers have to offering more efficient internal combustion and electrified vehicles and illustrate the amazing choices now available to new car buyers.”

Polestar brings a sophisticated electric fastback to the luxury market that provides a new and exciting choice for premium car buyers. The stylish and fuel-efficient Sienna shows Toyota’s keen grasp of how to make a modern hybrid minivan that not only serves up family functionality, but also premium car style and appeal. MINI’s electric Cooper SE speaks to drivers yearning for an affordable, fun-to-drive model that’s ideal for zero-emission city life. Jeep blazes new trails with its Wrangler 4xe by bringing a powerful plug-in hybrid 4x4 to the diverse worlds of on- and off-road driving. The updated Ford F-150 continues to offer the wide-ranging features that have made it a best-seller, while adding even more functionality with a new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain and Pro Power Onboard output system that functions as a mobile generator at worksites or campsites.

“Greenbuild was honored to host the Green Car Awards this year, virtually,” said brand director, Sherida Sessa. “The winners clearly represent the most innovative, efficient vehicles on the market and were of great interest to the Greenbuild audience. The awards definitely provided a boost of excitement at the end of Day 1 of the Event. Additional awards in sustainability will be announced on Thursday evening during the USGBC Leadership Awards Ceremony.”

The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, continues on Wednesday and Thursday, November 11 & 12 in an all-virtual format with expanded education and high-demand topics including social equity, materials, circular economy, health and wellness, resilience, green building, corporate social responsibility and more. With world-renown keynotes and sessions, Greenbuild 2020 will provide the tools, leaders and connections needed to move sustainability forward at a critical point in time.

