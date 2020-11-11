Australian star Mia Challis cast in US-projects; backed by Brave Artists Management
The producers for these two projects are absolutely thrilled to have an acclaimed talent like Mia on board....she’s a one-of-a-kind asset for these productions”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Clickbait’s' Mia Challis has signed on for a slew of projects filming in the US.
The award-winning Australian actress joins a growing list of productions which have geared up to feed a hungry streaming market since COVID-19 caused a production halt.
The first, a thriller whose title is yet-to-be-released, concerns a group of friends who plan an escape to a ski resort for the weekend, and when they arrive that evening they join the festivities of a wedding party. When they wake up, however, something is very different from the night before.
Clearly a storyline that resonates with the zeitgeist. Producers are also attaching a raft of impressive talent.
Mia also joins TV series 'Free', to be shot immediately after the feature, which hails from an Emmy-nominated production team and explores themes of sex-trafficking and blue collar crime. Also attached are 'Home and Away’s' Ayeshah Rose and Diesel La Torraca, who appeared alongside Oscar-winner and 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong’o in Sundance favourite 'Little Monsters.'
Challis, who hails from Macedonian-Greek heritage, possesses the unique cultural attributes to bring integrity and artistic service to each production. It’s known that each production held a worldwide search for the roles, but only Challis was the first pick for both. She can be packaged in a manner that will help the productions better manage schedules under COVID-19 mandates. Brave Artists Management, which reps 'The 100’s' Bob Morley, helped broker the deal.
Challis has experience filming under COVID-19 restrictions as she recently debuted her series, 'User Not Found,' co-starring Cooper van Grootel and Mel Wozniak. It was shot at the height of the pandemic.
After making her film debut in feature 'Two Fists, One Heart,' Challis earned her stripes on stage in productions of 'Chicago' and 'Pride and Prejudice' before accruing credits in film projects 'Memories,' 'Backstabbers' and 'Light Warriors: Legend of the Necronomicon.'
Challis is repped by Karli Doumanis in New York and Nerida Moore in Perth, Australia. She'll soon be seen in 'Homespun' (formerly known as 'Raindance').
In a statement released to newswire, KDM stated “The producers for these two projects are absolutely thrilled to have an acclaimed talent like Mia on board. With her fresh talent and unique heritage, and proven experience in the thriller genre, she’s a one-of-a-kind asset for these productions.”
