Ethiopian Oromo Activists Applaud Senator Warren's Leadership in Calling for the Immediate End to Violence in Ethiopia
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren calls on Ethiopia's leaders to de-escalate tension immediately and ensure humanitarian access to civilians in the Tigray region.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reported by the Associated Press, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has declared a six-month state of emergency and has ordered Ethiopian government troops into Ethiopia's Tigray region. The Associated Press and Amnesty International suggest that this escalation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed may lead to civil war.
The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) welcomes U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren's call for the immediate de-escalation of violence and immediate humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Tigray region. OLLAA also welcomes Senator Warren's call for an inclusive dialogue between all parties in Ethiopia to protect all Ethiopian citizens' rights to participate in free and fair elections. Senator Warren has shown outstanding leadership and courage in unequivocally calling for peace and a return to democratic norms.
OLLAA joins Senator Warren and all the members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate who have voiced their concern about the violence taking place in Ethiopia and have called for peace, respect for human rights, and an end to the violence. We also use this opportunity to again call for the Ethiopian government to respect democratic norms, show respect for due process, and ensure a fair and fully transparent judicial process for all political prisoners and people arrested during these unsettling times.
