New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,266 new cases, totaling 57,547 – fourteen additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

307 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

65 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

222 new cases in Doña Ana County

60 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

31 new cases in Otero County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

100 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

90 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

40 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported fourteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,144.

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Santa Fe County, one in Taos County) and one case in Chaves County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Two cases previously reported in county numbers (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County) have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center. One case previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. One case previously reported in Lea County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 57,547 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 14,528 Catron County: 11 Chaves County: 2,678 Cibola County: 829 Colfax County: 69 Curry County: 2,076 De Baca County: 16 Doña Ana County: 8,655 Eddy County: 1,967 Grant County: 252 Guadalupe County: 59 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 134 Lea County: 2,712 Lincoln County: 472 Los Alamos County: 75 Luna County: 1,442 McKinley County: 5,079 Mora County: 18 Otero County: 774 Quay County: 135 Rio Arriba County: 668 Roosevelt County: 648 Sandoval County: 2,639 San Juan County: 4,198 San Miguel County: 250 Santa Fe County: 2,608 Sierra County: 164 Socorro County: 336 Taos County: 366 Torrance County: 144 Union County: 47 Valencia County: 1,380

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348 Otero County Prison Facility: 417 Otero County Processing Center: 191 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3 Lea County Correctional Facility: 113 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69 Roswell Correctional Center: 215 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 425 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 23,736 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sandia View West in Rio Rancho Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19. ###