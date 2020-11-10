NY's COVID Positivity Remains 3rd Lowest in the Nation

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A rise in cases during the fall and winter was to be expected and New Yorkers are urged to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands and to be wary of gatherings.

New York State's position during the pandemic is affected by an ongoing surge of COVID-19 throughout the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has had the nation's third-lowest positivity rate over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.

"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Governor Cuomo said. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."

A chart of U.S. states ranked by COVID-19 positivity rate over the past week is available below:

Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart 11/10/2020 RANK STATE POSITIVITY 1 South Dakota 53.97% 2 Iowa 48.29% 3 Kansas 41.27% 4 Idaho 38.64% 5 Wyoming 34.50% 6 Missouri 20.97% 7 Alabama 19.77% 8 Montana 18.14% 9 Utah 17.98% 10 North Dakota 16.11% 11 Pennsylvania 15.99% 12 Wisconsin 15.39% 13 Mississippi 14.75% 14 Oklahoma 14.74% 15 Nebraska 13.79% 16 Minnesota 13.51% 17 Arizona 12.76% 18 Arkansas 12.56% 19 Oregon 12.10% 20 Nevada 12.04% 21 Tennessee 11.17% 22 Indiana 10.91% 23 Connecticut 10.89% 24 Illinois 10.79% 25 Colorado 10.01% 26 Texas 9.63% 27 New Mexico 9.57% 28 Michigan 9.44% 29 Ohio 9.36% 30 Kentucky 8.07% 31 Florida 7.39% 32 Georgia 7.35% 33 Virginia 7.20% 34 Washington 6.30% 35 North Carolina 6.19% 36 South Carolina 5.97% 37 Delaware 5.74% 38 West Virginia 5.70% 39 New Jersey 4.96% 40 Louisiana 4.89% 41 Maryland 4.21% 42 California 4.10% 43 Rhode Island 3.92% 44 New Hampshire 3.51% 45 Hawaii 2.44% 46 Massachusetts 2.21% 47 Alaska 2.19% 48 District of Columbia 2.12% 49 New York 2.07% 50 Maine 2.02% 51 Vermont 0.64%

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.59 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.56 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,257 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported, yielding 2,708 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive 11/1- 11/7 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Yesterday (11/9) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 4.15% 4.78% 3.33% 3.57% 3.87% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.40% 2.65% 2.96% 3.36% 4.56% Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive 3.65% 4.08% 2.96% 2.82% 2.86% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.64% 2.37% 1.96% 1.82% 2.62% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.39% 6.00% 4.13% 4.48% 6.17% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.42% 4.99% 3.21% 2.56% 3.94% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 8.36% 5.52% 6.45% 5.45% 6.90% Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.25% 6.23% 7.53% 8.02% 14.66% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.81% 2.86% 5.35% 6.22% 7.47% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.89% 2.22% 4.06% 4.81% 4.76% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.18% 2.83% 4.68% 5.68% 8.61% All focus area statewide % positive 2.89% 3.16% 3.97% 4.48% 5.59% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.31% 1.54% 1.95% 2.23% 3.09% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.06% 1.34% 1.81% 1.83% 2.56%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,548 (+104)

- 1,548 (+104) Patients Newly Admitted - 214

- 214 Hospital Counties - 48

- 48 Number ICU - 296 (+14)

- 296 (+14) Number ICU with Intubation - 128 (+3)

- 128 (+3) Total Discharges - 80,854 (+90)

- 80,854 (+90) Deaths - 32

- 32 Total Deaths - 26,005

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.1% 2.0% 2.9% Central New York 2.6% 3.2% 5.7% Finger Lakes 3.5% 4.8% 3.8% Long Island 2.6% 3.4% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 2.8% 3.7% 3.6% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.9% 2.2% New York City 2.2% 2.5% 2.4% North Country 1.7% 2.2% 2.2% Southern Tier 1.3% 0.7% 1.4% Western New York 4.8% 5.3% 5.7%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 3.2% 2.7% 2.7% Brooklyn 1.9% 2.5% 1.9% Manhattan 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% Queens 2.3% 2.7% 3.2% Staten Island 2.9% 3.8% 4.3%

Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,192 97 Allegany 484 13 Broome 4,086 54 Cattaraugus 618 7 Cayuga 566 17 Chautauqua 1,136 18 Chemung 2,157 22 Chenango 472 4 Clinton 313 10 Columbia 825 13 Cortland 665 9 Delaware 255 9 Dutchess 5,879 40 Erie 15,606 390 Essex 218 2 Franklin 147 7 Fulton 377 2 Genesee 510 15 Greene 563 5 Hamilton 20 0 Herkimer 461 12 Jefferson 282 5 Lewis 186 1 Livingston 432 24 Madison 666 8 Monroe 9,241 284 Montgomery 296 0 Nassau 52,173 278 Niagara 2,467 75 NYC 273,583 1,208 Oneida 3,177 56 Onondaga 6,826 250 Ontario 848 19 Orange 14,553 88 Orleans 453 3 Oswego 809 22 Otsego 456 7 Putnam 2,004 26 Rensselaer 1,230 17 Rockland 19,133 138 Saratoga 1,567 14 Schenectady 1,758 25 Schoharie 130 6 Schuyler 196 10 Seneca 188 6 St. Lawrence 501 8 Steuben 1,249 20 Suffolk 51,332 280 Sullivan 1,920 20 Tioga 864 18 Tompkins 712 5 Ulster 2,670 23 Warren 487 2 Washington 384 2 Wayne 689 13 Westchester 42,696 242 Wyoming 261 11 Yates 176 5

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: