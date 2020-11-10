Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,413 in the last 365 days.

NY's COVID Positivity Remains 3rd Lowest in the Nation

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A rise in cases during the fall and winter was to be expected and New Yorkers are urged to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands and to be wary of gatherings.

 

New York State's position during the pandemic is affected by an ongoing surge of COVID-19 throughout the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has had the nation's third-lowest positivity rate over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.

 

"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Governor Cuomo said. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."

 

A chart of U.S. states ranked by COVID-19 positivity rate over the past week is available below:

 

Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart

11/10/2020

RANK

STATE

POSITIVITY

1

South Dakota

53.97%

2

Iowa

48.29%

3

Kansas

41.27%

4

Idaho

38.64%

5

Wyoming

34.50%

6

Missouri

20.97%

7

Alabama

19.77%

8

Montana

18.14%

9

Utah

17.98%

10

North Dakota

16.11%

11

Pennsylvania

15.99%

12

Wisconsin

15.39%

13

Mississippi

14.75%

14

Oklahoma

14.74%

15

Nebraska

13.79%

16

Minnesota

13.51%

17

Arizona

12.76%

18

Arkansas

12.56%

19

Oregon

12.10%

20

Nevada

12.04%

21

Tennessee

11.17%

22

Indiana

10.91%

23

Connecticut

10.89%

24

Illinois

10.79%

25

Colorado

10.01%

26

Texas

9.63%

27

New Mexico

9.57%

28

Michigan

9.44%

29

Ohio

9.36%

30

Kentucky

8.07%

31

Florida

7.39%

32

Georgia

7.35%

33

Virginia

7.20%

34

Washington

6.30%

35

North Carolina

6.19%

36

South Carolina

5.97%

37

Delaware

5.74%

38

West Virginia

5.70%

39

New Jersey

4.96%

40

Louisiana

4.89%

41

Maryland

4.21%

42

California

4.10%

43

Rhode Island

3.92%

44

New Hampshire

3.51%

45

Hawaii

2.44%

46

Massachusetts

2.21%

47

Alaska

2.19%

48

District of Columbia

2.12%

49

New York

2.07%

50

Maine

2.02%

51

Vermont

0.64%

    

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.59 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.56 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,257 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported, yielding 2,708 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/18- 10/24 % Positive

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

11/1- 11/7 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Yesterday (11/9) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive

4.15%

4.78%

3.33%

3.57%

3.87%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.40%

2.65%

2.96%

3.36%

4.56%

 

 

Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive

3.65%

4.08%

2.96%

2.82%

2.86%

 

 

Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.64%

2.37%

1.96%

1.82%

2.62%

 

 

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.39%

6.00%

4.13%

4.48%

6.17%

 

 

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.42%

4.99%

3.21%

2.56%

3.94%

 

 

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

8.36%

5.52%

6.45%

5.45%

6.90%

 

 

Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.25%

6.23%

7.53%

8.02%

14.66%

 

 

Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.81%

2.86%

5.35%

6.22%

7.47%

 

 

Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.89%

2.22%

4.06%

4.81%

4.76%

 

 

Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.18%

2.83%

4.68%

5.68%

8.61%

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

2.89%

3.16%

3.97%

4.48%

5.59%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.31%

1.54%

1.95%

2.23%

3.09%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.06%

1.34%

1.81%

1.83%

2.56%

 

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,548 (+104)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 214
  • Hospital Counties - 48
  • Number ICU - 296 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 128 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 80,854 (+90)
  • Deaths - 32
  • Total Deaths - 26,005

   

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

1.1%

2.0%

2.9%

Central New York

2.6%

3.2%

5.7%

Finger Lakes

3.5%

4.8%

3.8%

Long Island

2.6%

3.4%

3.5%

Mid-Hudson

2.8%

3.7%

3.6%

Mohawk Valley

1.1%

1.9%

2.2%

New York City

2.2%

2.5%

2.4%

North Country

1.7%

2.2%

2.2%

Southern Tier

1.3%

0.7%

1.4%

Western New York

4.8%

5.3%

5.7%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

3.2%

2.7%

2.7%

Brooklyn

1.9%

2.5%

1.9%

Manhattan

1.7%

1.9%

1.8%

Queens

2.3%

2.7%

3.2%

Staten Island

2.9%

3.8%

4.3%

 

Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

4,192

97

Allegany

484

13

Broome

4,086

54

Cattaraugus

618

7

Cayuga

566

17

Chautauqua

1,136

18

Chemung

2,157

22

Chenango

472

4

Clinton

313

10

Columbia

825

13

Cortland

665

9

Delaware

255

9

Dutchess

5,879

40

Erie

15,606

390

Essex

218

2

Franklin

147

7

Fulton

377

2

Genesee

510

15

Greene

563

5

Hamilton

20

0

Herkimer

461

12

Jefferson

282

5

Lewis

186

1

Livingston

432

24

Madison

666

8

Monroe

9,241

284

Montgomery

296

0

Nassau

52,173

278

Niagara

2,467

75

NYC

273,583

1,208

Oneida

3,177

56

Onondaga

6,826

250

Ontario

848

19

Orange

14,553

88

Orleans

453

3

Oswego

809

22

Otsego

456

7

Putnam

2,004

26

Rensselaer

1,230

17

Rockland

19,133

138

Saratoga

1,567

14

Schenectady

1,758

25

Schoharie

130

6

Schuyler

196

10

Seneca

188

6

St. Lawrence

501

8

Steuben

1,249

20

Suffolk

51,332

280

Sullivan

1,920

20

Tioga

864

18

Tompkins

712

5

Ulster

2,670

23

Warren

487

2

Washington

384

2

Wayne

689

13

Westchester

42,696

242

Wyoming

261

11

Yates

176

5

 

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

4

Bronx

2

Broome

2

Chemung

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

6

Franklin

1

Kings

1

Monroe

2

Nassau

2

Niagara

1

Onondaga

3

Orleans

1

Queens

1

Steuben

1

Sullivan

1

Westchester

1

You just read:

NY's COVID Positivity Remains 3rd Lowest in the Nation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.