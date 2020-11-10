NY's COVID Positivity Remains 3rd Lowest in the Nation
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A rise in cases during the fall and winter was to be expected and New Yorkers are urged to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands and to be wary of gatherings.
New York State's position during the pandemic is affected by an ongoing surge of COVID-19 throughout the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has had the nation's third-lowest positivity rate over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.
"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Governor Cuomo said. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."
A chart of U.S. states ranked by COVID-19 positivity rate over the past week is available below:
Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart
11/10/2020
|
RANK
|
STATE
|
POSITIVITY
|
1
|
South Dakota
|
53.97%
|
2
|
Iowa
|
48.29%
|
3
|
Kansas
|
41.27%
|
4
|
Idaho
|
38.64%
|
5
|
Wyoming
|
34.50%
|
6
|
Missouri
|
20.97%
|
7
|
Alabama
|
19.77%
|
8
|
Montana
|
18.14%
|
9
|
Utah
|
17.98%
|
10
|
North Dakota
|
16.11%
|
11
|
Pennsylvania
|
15.99%
|
12
|
Wisconsin
|
15.39%
|
13
|
Mississippi
|
14.75%
|
14
|
Oklahoma
|
14.74%
|
15
|
Nebraska
|
13.79%
|
16
|
Minnesota
|
13.51%
|
17
|
Arizona
|
12.76%
|
18
|
Arkansas
|
12.56%
|
19
|
Oregon
|
12.10%
|
20
|
Nevada
|
12.04%
|
21
|
Tennessee
|
11.17%
|
22
|
Indiana
|
10.91%
|
23
|
Connecticut
|
10.89%
|
24
|
Illinois
|
10.79%
|
25
|
Colorado
|
10.01%
|
26
|
Texas
|
9.63%
|
27
|
New Mexico
|
9.57%
|
28
|
Michigan
|
9.44%
|
29
|
Ohio
|
9.36%
|
30
|
Kentucky
|
8.07%
|
31
|
Florida
|
7.39%
|
32
|
Georgia
|
7.35%
|
33
|
Virginia
|
7.20%
|
34
|
Washington
|
6.30%
|
35
|
North Carolina
|
6.19%
|
36
|
South Carolina
|
5.97%
|
37
|
Delaware
|
5.74%
|
38
|
West Virginia
|
5.70%
|
39
|
New Jersey
|
4.96%
|
40
|
Louisiana
|
4.89%
|
41
|
Maryland
|
4.21%
|
42
|
California
|
4.10%
|
43
|
Rhode Island
|
3.92%
|
44
|
New Hampshire
|
3.51%
|
45
|
Hawaii
|
2.44%
|
46
|
Massachusetts
|
2.21%
|
47
|
Alaska
|
2.19%
|
48
|
District of Columbia
|
2.12%
|
49
|
New York
|
2.07%
|
50
|
Maine
|
2.02%
|
51
|
Vermont
|
0.64%
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.59 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.56 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,257 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported, yielding 2,708 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
10/18- 10/24 % Positive
|
10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Yesterday (11/9) % Positive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.15%
|
4.78%
|
3.33%
|
3.57%
|
3.87%
|
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.40%
|
2.65%
|
2.96%
|
3.36%
|
4.56%
|
|
|
Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive
|
3.65%
|
4.08%
|
2.96%
|
2.82%
|
2.86%
|
|
|
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.64%
|
2.37%
|
1.96%
|
1.82%
|
2.62%
|
|
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.39%
|
6.00%
|
4.13%
|
4.48%
|
6.17%
|
|
|
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.42%
|
4.99%
|
3.21%
|
2.56%
|
3.94%
|
|
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
8.36%
|
5.52%
|
6.45%
|
5.45%
|
6.90%
|
|
|
Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.25%
|
6.23%
|
7.53%
|
8.02%
|
14.66%
|
|
|
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
1.81%
|
2.86%
|
5.35%
|
6.22%
|
7.47%
|
|
|
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
1.89%
|
2.22%
|
4.06%
|
4.81%
|
4.76%
|
|
|
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.18%
|
2.83%
|
4.68%
|
5.68%
|
8.61%
|
|
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
2.89%
|
3.16%
|
3.97%
|
4.48%
|
5.59%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.31%
|
1.54%
|
1.95%
|
2.23%
|
3.09%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.06%
|
1.34%
|
1.81%
|
1.83%
|
2.56%
|
|
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,548 (+104)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 214
- Hospital Counties - 48
- Number ICU - 296 (+14)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 128 (+3)
- Total Discharges - 80,854 (+90)
- Deaths - 32
- Total Deaths - 26,005
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.1%
|
2.0%
|
2.9%
|
Central New York
|
2.6%
|
3.2%
|
5.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.5%
|
4.8%
|
3.8%
|
Long Island
|
2.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.5%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
2.8%
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.1%
|
1.9%
|
2.2%
|
New York City
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
North Country
|
1.7%
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.3%
|
0.7%
|
1.4%
|
Western New York
|
4.8%
|
5.3%
|
5.7%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
3.2%
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.9%
|
2.5%
|
1.9%
|
Manhattan
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
1.8%
|
Queens
|
2.3%
|
2.7%
|
3.2%
|
Staten Island
|
2.9%
|
3.8%
|
4.3%
Of the 536,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
4,192
|
97
|
Allegany
|
484
|
13
|
Broome
|
4,086
|
54
|
Cattaraugus
|
618
|
7
|
Cayuga
|
566
|
17
|
Chautauqua
|
1,136
|
18
|
Chemung
|
2,157
|
22
|
Chenango
|
472
|
4
|
Clinton
|
313
|
10
|
Columbia
|
825
|
13
|
Cortland
|
665
|
9
|
Delaware
|
255
|
9
|
Dutchess
|
5,879
|
40
|
Erie
|
15,606
|
390
|
Essex
|
218
|
2
|
Franklin
|
147
|
7
|
Fulton
|
377
|
2
|
Genesee
|
510
|
15
|
Greene
|
563
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
20
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
461
|
12
|
Jefferson
|
282
|
5
|
Lewis
|
186
|
1
|
Livingston
|
432
|
24
|
Madison
|
666
|
8
|
Monroe
|
9,241
|
284
|
Montgomery
|
296
|
0
|
Nassau
|
52,173
|
278
|
Niagara
|
2,467
|
75
|
NYC
|
273,583
|
1,208
|
Oneida
|
3,177
|
56
|
Onondaga
|
6,826
|
250
|
Ontario
|
848
|
19
|
Orange
|
14,553
|
88
|
Orleans
|
453
|
3
|
Oswego
|
809
|
22
|
Otsego
|
456
|
7
|
Putnam
|
2,004
|
26
|
Rensselaer
|
1,230
|
17
|
Rockland
|
19,133
|
138
|
Saratoga
|
1,567
|
14
|
Schenectady
|
1,758
|
25
|
Schoharie
|
130
|
6
|
Schuyler
|
196
|
10
|
Seneca
|
188
|
6
|
St. Lawrence
|
501
|
8
|
Steuben
|
1,249
|
20
|
Suffolk
|
51,332
|
280
|
Sullivan
|
1,920
|
20
|
Tioga
|
864
|
18
|
Tompkins
|
712
|
5
|
Ulster
|
2,670
|
23
|
Warren
|
487
|
2
|
Washington
|
384
|
2
|
Wayne
|
689
|
13
|
Westchester
|
42,696
|
242
|
Wyoming
|
261
|
11
|
Yates
|
176
|
5
Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,005. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
4
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
2
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
2
|
Erie
|
6
|
Franklin
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Monroe
|
2
|
Nassau
|
2
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
3
|
Orleans
|
1
|
Queens
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1