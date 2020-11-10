Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RGP Investments Funds Announce Errors in its Management Expense Ratio Disclosure

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“R.E.G.A.R.”), manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund (formerly known as R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Global Equity Fund), RGP Global Sector Class (formerly known as R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Global Equity Class), Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio and Sectorwise Growth Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”), announces that, in the course of internal reviews, it was noted that an expense component was omitted from the calculation of the management expense ratio (“MER”) disclosed in certain RGP Investments Funds disclosure documents for all classes of units and series of shares of the RGP Investments Funds.

R.E.G.A.R. is currently in the process of revising its method of calculating the MER and, once this work is completed, intends to comply with its disclosure obligations and the applicable securities regulations regarding the amendment, if necessary, of these disclosure documents.

In no case has the value, the distribution, nor the posted returns been impacted, for no series of units or classes of shares of the RGP Investments Funds.

About R.E.G.A.R.

As Manager, R.E.G.A.R. provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds.

RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

For more information:

Simon Destrempes
Director and Chief Compliance Officer

info@rgpinvestissements.ca

Toll free number: (855) 370-1077

www.regargestionprivee.com

Primary Logo

