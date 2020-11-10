I-35 closed near 27th Avenue West in Duluth Nov. 13-15 (Nov. 10, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, northbound and southbound I-35 will close to all traffic near 27th Avenue West in Duluth for removal of the 27th Avenue West Bridge. Closures will remain in effect through Sunday, Nov. 15. Detour signs will be in place and traffic will be routed up and down ramps at 27th Avenue West.

Motorists travelling on I-35 are encouraged to be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times. For more information on road conditions, closures and detour routes, check www.511mn.org before traveling, Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about the Twin Ports Interchange project visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/index.html, or call the Twin Ports Interchange Hotline at 218-343-3748. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

