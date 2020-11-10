10 Women of Color Gather in a Single House to Champion Healing and Hope

On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries," on Amazon Prime Video.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers, a unique collective of women of color courageously sharing stories of mastery over tears, tragedy, and trauma, will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph," on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary is a gripping film chronicling the exultant healing of 10 women through their journey from trauma to triumph. Revealing the physical, emotional, and psychological wounding these women have experienced, this soul-stirring film sheds light on the shame and embarrassment that kept them silent and hidden from their own healing. When the Soul Cries is a bold reminder that one is not defined by past experiences.

Amazon Prime video subscribers may stream "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph" separately or visit www.fearlessstorytellers.com to join a watch party in a city across the country. In a time when fear is a natural response to the current climate of the culture, choose to be fearless.

For more information, contact Adrienne E. Bell at hello@fearlessstorytellers.com

About The Fearless Storytellers:

The Fearless Storytellers Movement resides at the intersection of enterprise and impact. They are social bridge-builders educating college-aged students and adult victims of abuse by strengthening their life skills concerning love, sex, relationships, and personal development. Their Social Solution is to eradicate suicide, eliminate drug abuse and exterminate verbal, mental, emotional, sexual, spiritual, and financial abuse in local communities and around the world through storytelling.