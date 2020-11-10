OnTrac Ranked as 10th Most Productive Private Company in Arizona

Phoenix Business Journal names OnTrac among state’s top private businesses at the 26th Annual Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in contracting small parcel shipping services in the western United States, earned the #10 ranking among the 50 Most Productive Private Companies of Arizona at the 26th Annual Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards. The virtual event run by the Phoenix Business Journal on Monday, November 2, honored the Valley's largest private and fastest-growing businesses.



2020 marked the fifth consecutive year of ACE honors for OnTrac, which retained its #10 ranking from the previous year. In 2018, OnTrac also earned an ACE Award in the Fastest-Growing category and won the Community Impact award for its volunteer efforts and charitable contributions.

ACE Award contenders are Arizona-headquartered, privately-held, for-profit businesses. A panel of ACE representatives interviews each company to verify annual net revenue and learn about their culture, objectives, and achievements. "Private companies are vital contributors to the Arizona economy, and we are incredibly proud to join our peers on this illustrious list," said Robert E. Humphrey, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of OnTrac. "In light of this challenging year, the honorees are a testimony to the resilience and talent pool of the business community in Arizona."

About OnTrac

The OnTrac network provides companies an affordable way to speed up Ground delivery so they can lower shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. The OnTrac service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, SOC 2 compliant, and integrates with over 30 different multi-carrier software providers. For more information, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com.

