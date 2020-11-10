MTV, AdCouncil Use Vo Williams’ Anthemic ‘History in the Making’ for Their Monumental Vote For Your Life Campaign

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTV and AdCouncil tag hip-hop artist Vo Williams and his empowering ‘History in the Making’ track for their Vote For Your Life campaign to urge people to vote.

Watch the Vote For Your Life ad here

MTV and AdCouncil have teamed up with singer-songwriter, artist, and composer Vo Williams for their historic Vote For Your Life campaign to get people out to vote, because our lives depend on it. The campaign’s anthem is Vo’s powerful track “History in the Making,” which they felt underscored the urgency and magnitude of the issues at stake during the election this year, especially for young, black, and Latinx people.

“History in the Making” is Vo’s tribute and contribution to everyone. The track, which was heavily inspired by the current political climate in America, is incredibly motivating for everyone to keep pushing forward through the challenging times. It’s a reminder that by using our power to vote we can literally make history.



This momentous track is paired with a jarring music video, which was created by Vo himself, that highlights clips of protests, riots, police brutality, white supremacy, and speeches from civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.



2020 will go down in history as one of the most revolutionary years in American history. Social injustices, women’s rights, a global pandemic, and an unprecedented presidential race have taken the front seat. And Vo Williams stands on the front lines to fight the systemic issues that have run rampant in America for far too long.



Watch the “History in the Making” music video here.



Quote from Vo on voting:

“Voting for me has taken center stage in my life more than it ever has. I hear a few kids saying, ‘Why should I vote? They don’t care what I think.’ I resonated with that ideal because I also felt powerless and insignificant against a seemingly unstoppable systemic force. But this could not be further from reality. You can’t watch change happen in the White House. In the same way that we must share songs, videos, and buy downloads in order to bring success to our favorite music, we must also go out and vote!”



People can go to voteforyourlife.com to check their voter registration, register, learn about their early voting options, and make a plan to vote.



About Vo Williams:



Vo Williams is a Los Angeles-based rapper, singer-songwriter, composer, and producer. He is considered the pioneer of the emerging genre, dubbed “Epic Hip Hop,” a sound that is rapidly gaining momentum around the globe through its use in film and TV. To date, his songs have been placed in more than 1,000 titles, including All American, Batwoman, Snowfall, and Ballers. Brands like Disney, Xbox, and Mercedes Benz have also used Vo’s distinctive sound in advertisements for their productions.



Vo’s passion for music has grown since he was young. This sincere love for art has allowed him to spider web out and discover new sounds, styles of expression, and evolve upon his love for creating art that resonates with society. In his music you will hear deep infusions of rock, EDM, hip-hop, orchestral, and punk.



Vo Williams stands on the front lines of cutting-edge epic hip-hop music. His sound and voice continue to revolutionize the presence of hip-hop music in film, TV, video games, and American history.



About the Campaign:

ViacomCBS and The Ad Council have partnered to drive all eligible voters to cast their ballots this Fall. This election isn’t just about choosing a president. It's about choosing local leaders who have a more direct impact on your community, your family, and your life. That’s why we’ve made it as easy as possible for you to get ready to vote.

