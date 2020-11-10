Rebuilding Michigan: I-496 project scheduled to be complete Nov. 10

Contact:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTIES: Eaton Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

PROJECT ESTIMATED REOPEN DATE: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invested approximately $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road. The westbound, and final, portion of the I-496 Pave the Way project will reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

This was the first of 122 projects throughout the state made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan initiative allowing the department to advance projects and complete them more quickly than with cash financing only.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-496 will be open to traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

