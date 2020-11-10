Rainbow trout stocked by MDC for winter fishing in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winter trout fishing is available again in the Kansas City metro area. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently stocked rainbow trout in several lakes, giving anglers a chance to catch cold-water fish in a close-to-home fishing opportunity.

Trout raised at MDC’s Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery were stocked on Nov. 10. A few lunker trout are swimming with the pan-sized rainbows. The big trout are culled from brood stock no longer needed at the hatchery.

Rainbow stockings in the Kansas City area included:

Coot and Plover lakes, and Honker Pond for youth only, MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area at Lee’s Summit.

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City Parks and Recreation.

Capitol Federal Sports Complex, Liberty.

Johnston Lake, Raymore.

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney.

Cleveland Lake, Belton, stocked on Oct. 30.

Trout are not a native Missouri fish. But they have been introduced to the cold, spring-fed, streams of southern Missouri. However, when winter drops water temperature cold enough to support trout, MDC stocks them in selected urban lakes and ponds. MDC makes those stockings in partnership with cities and counties to provide anglers additional fishing opportunities.

Anglers use spinning, spincasting, and flyfishing gear to catch trout. Flies, jigs, spinners, and scented baits are the most popular lures.

Trout were also stocked at Honker Pond at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. But that pond is for fishing by youths only. Youths must be 15 or under to fish at Honker Pond. They may keep trout up to a limit of four if they have a Missouri trout permit.

Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit. Anglers wishing to keep the trout they catch also need a Missouri trout fishing permit.

Some of the lakes will be stocked again in later winter months. However, a change this year is that there will not be a stocking during January.

The most up-to-date information on MDC’s winter trout stockings in the KC Metro Area is available by calling the trout hotline at 816-525-0300, press 2 at the recorded prompt.

Tips for catching winter trout in urban lakes are found in an online Missouri Conservationist magazine story, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zpq. For more information on urban winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.