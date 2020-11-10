Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clinical Genomics to Present at 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Genomics (“CG” or the “Company”), a provider of colorectal cancer diagnostic solutions, including liquid biopsy tests, today announced that Betsy Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_67247/entity_login.html?attendee_role_id=COMPANY
   

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website www.clinicalgenomics.com under the “News” section.

About Clinical Genomics
Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through early detection of colorectal cancer. Clinical Genomics’ products span the full spectrum of colorectal cancer testing from screening to post-treatment monitoring. Clinical Genomics is committed to developing and delivering solutions that provide physicians and their patients with information to help guide earlier and better treatment decisions in cancer care management.

Investor Relations for Clinical Genomics:
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

