BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the "Company"), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. Note: The third quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring restaurants to limit or eliminate in-store dining.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net income of $328,000, driven in part by a gain on a renegotiated leased asset of $630,000.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was $2.0 million which includes a $1.1 million COVID-related expense addback.

Company-owned Famous Dave’s third quarter same store net sales decreased 4.6% compared to third quarter 2019.

Franchise-operated same store net sales decreased 10.0%.

Granite City third quarter same store net sales decreased 25.9% compared to third quarter 2019.

Same store sales at our Famous Dave’s restaurants increased 2.0% while same store sales at our Granite City restaurants decreased 23.8% during the four weeks ended October 25, 2020 compared to the same four-week period in 2019.

Entered into a 25-unit development agreement with Bluestone Hospitality Group to open Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens and dual restaurant concepts with the Johnny Carino’s Italian brand.

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “We continue to allocate much of our time and resources to COVID-19 related regulations. With restaurants in 19 states, this is not an easy task. Nonetheless, we are pleased to return to positive EBITDA during the quarter. The team captured many wins during the quarter including signing of a 25-unit ghost kitchen development agreement with Bluestone Hospitality Group. Additionally, we are seeing success in the recent opening of a Famous Dave’s ghost kitchen within the St. Cloud Granite City Food & Brewery. To drive add-on revenues, we will be repeating this process in six more Granite City locations by the end of the first quarter 2021. The recent opening of the Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s dual concept has been very successful, and we hope to expand that concept as well. On the technical side, we launched our new website to make the ordering process even more seamless to our patrons. Finally, we our beginning the roll-out of our Symphony POS system which we feel will enhance the customer experience of our loyalty promotions as well as simplify our overall internal operating systems. It has been a busy quarter, but we feel the entrepreneurial spirit of BBQ Holdings is hitting on all cylinders, and we expect to continue driving sales in a variety of ways as we adapt to the ever-changing consumer.”





Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020

September 29, 2019 Restaurant count: Franchise-operated 95 96 95 96 Company-owned 49 32 49 32 Total 144 128 144 128 Same store net restaurant sales %: Franchise-operated (10.0 )% 2.1 % (18.3 )% 1.2 % Company-owned (4.6 )% 0.4 % (9.9 )% 1.0 % Total (30.0 )% 1.9 % (20.6 )% 1.2 % (in thousands, expect per share data) System-wide restaurant sales(1) $ 82,482 $ 75,907 $ 214,803 $ 215,386 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 328 $ 17 $ 7,783 $ 1,139 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2) 480 166 (4,039 ) 2,874 Net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.85 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2) 0.05 0.02 (0.44 ) 0.31 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 1,995 $ 1,028 $ 2,915 $ 4,505





(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”





Third Quarter 2020 Review



Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $35.5 million, up 47.9% from the third quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended September 27, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 18 Granite City restaurants, a Clark Crew BBQ and a Real Urban Barbecue restaurant.

On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same-store net sales for our to-go line of business increased 73.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease of 55.0% in net catering sales and 33.4% in dine-in sales due to federal, state and local mandates prohibiting large group gatherings and in-store dining in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was 3.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 0.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. This increase in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of the reduction of labor and food costs as our restaurant operators adjusted to the increase in to-go sales and reduction of dine-in customers as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019 represented approximately 8.8% and 11.0% of total revenues, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was due in part to the increase in the revenue base with the addition of 20 locations during 2020.

Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $328,000, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of $17,000, or $0.00 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $480,000, or $0.05 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $166,000, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of November 10, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 146 overall locations in 31 states and three countries, including 48 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is net income attributable to shareholders, plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income, per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Revenue: Restaurant sales, net $ 32,559 $ 20,451 $ 78,251 $ 48,267 Franchise royalty and fee revenue 2,153 2,909 6,628 9,560 Franchisee national advertising fund contributions 302 395 826 1,275 Licensing and other revenue 497 261 1,423 839 Total revenue 35,511 24,016 87,128 59,941 Costs and expenses: Food and beverage costs 9,735 6,383 24,206 15,068 Labor and benefits costs 11,189 7,477 26,976 17,253 Operating expenses 10,521 6,470 26,251 15,430 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,397 576 3,820 1,355 General and administrative expenses 3,138 2,653 9,973 7,547 National advertising fund expenses 302 395 826 1,275 Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net (138 ) 214 4,814 718 Pre-opening expenses (120 ) 94 (93 ) 94 Gain on disposal of property, net (530 ) (28 ) (1,107 ) (174 ) Total costs and expenses 35,494 24,234 95,666 58,566 Income (loss) from operations 17 (218 ) (8,538 ) 1,375 Other income (expense): Interest expense (326 ) (33 ) (866 ) (392 ) Interest income 94 27 380 114 Gain on bargain purchase — — 13,675 — Total other (expense) income (232 ) (6 ) 13,189 (278 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (215 ) (224 ) 4,651 1,097 Income tax benefit (expense) 273 174 2,519 (25 ) Net income (loss) 58 (50 ) 7,170 1,072 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 270 67 613 67 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 328 $ 17 $ 7,783 $ 1,139 Income per common share: Basic net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.85 $ 0.13 Diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.85 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,151 9,105 9,138 9,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 9,158 9,279 9,145 9,193













BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Food and beverage costs(1) 29.9 % 31.2 % 30.9 % 31.2 % Labor and benefits costs(1) 34.4 % 36.6 % 34.5 % 35.7 % Operating expenses(1) 32.3 % 31.6 % 33.5 % 32.0 % Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3) 3.4 % 0.6 % 1.0 % 1.1 % Depreciation and amortization expenses(2) 3.9 % 2.4 % 4.4 % 2.3 % General and administrative expenses(2) 8.8 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 12.6 % (Loss) income from operations(2) 0.0 % (0.9 )% (9.8 )% 2.3 %





(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net (2) As a percentage of total revenue (3) Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.











BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,551 $ 5,325 Restricted cash 959 761 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $176,000 and $132,000, respectively 3,885 4,379 Inventories 2,490 1,346 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 285 264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 638 1,356 Assets held for sale 3,911 2,842 Total current assets 31,719 16,273 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 33,131 19,756 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,833 25,962 Goodwill 651 640 Intangible assets, net 10,117 2,213 Deferred tax asset, net 4,264 6,646 Other assets 1,691 1,591 $ 146,406 $ 73,081 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,952 $ 3,967 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,459 4,230 Current portion of long-term debt 2,749 616 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,225 2,694 Other current liabilities 8,467 4,975 Total current liabilities 24,852 16,482 Long-term liabilities: Lease liabilities, less current portion 65,319 26,957 Long-term debt, less current portion 25,483 6,258 Other liabilities 1,386 1,610 Total liabilities 117,040 51,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,284 and 9,272 shares issued and outstanding at September 27, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively 93 93 Additional paid-in capital 8,278 7,856 Retained earnings 22,206 14,423 Total shareholders’ equity 30,577 22,372 Non-controlling interest (1,211 ) (598 ) Total equity 29,366 21,774 $ 146,406 $ 73,081









BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,170 $ 1,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 3,820 1,355 Stock-based compensation 422 354 Net gain on disposal (1,080 ) (174 ) Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net 4,788 660 Gain on bargain purchase (13,675 ) — Deferred income taxes (2,569 ) 36 Other non-cash items 488 213 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 494 (495 ) Other assets (867 ) (580 ) Accounts payable 985 1,371 Accrued and other liabilities 671 (356 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 647 3,456 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale of assets 27 33 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (2,671 ) (3,792 ) Payments for acquired restaurants (4,952 ) (6,188 ) Advances on notes receivable — (150 ) Payments received on note receivable 24 20 Cash flows used for investing activities (7,572 ) (10,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 22,058 — Payments for debt issuance costs (45 ) (54 ) Payments on long-term debt (664 ) (176 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 21,349 (230 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,424 (6,851 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,086 12,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 20,510 $ 5,589







BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 328 $ 17 7,783 1,139 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs (138 ) 214 4,814 718 Net gain on disposal of equipment (530 ) (28 ) (1,107 ) (174 ) Stock-based compensation 174 131 422 354 Acquisition costs 29 249 (46 ) 770 Pre-opening costs (120 ) 94 (93 ) 94 Severance 21 10 52 13 Gain on bargain purchase — — (13,675 ) — Tax adjustment 716 (521 ) (2,189 ) (40 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 480 $ 166 $ (4,039 ) $ 2,874 Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.32 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average common share outstanding - basic 9,151 9,105 9,138 9,095 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 9,158 9,279 9,145 9,193 Net income (loss) $ 58 $ (50 ) $ 7,170 $ 1,072 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs (138 ) 214 4,814 718 Depreciation and amortization 1,397 576 3,820 1,355 Interest expense, net 232 6 486 278 Net gain on disposal of equipment (530 ) (28 ) (1,107 ) (174 ) Stock-based compensation 174 131 422 354 Acquisition costs 29 249 (46 ) 770 Pre-opening costs (120 ) 94 (93 ) 94 Severance 21 10 52 13 Gain on bargain purchase — — (13,675 ) — Provision for income taxes (273 ) (174 ) (2,519 ) 25 COVID-19-related expense 1,145 — 3,591 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,995 $ 1,028 $ 2,915 $ 4,505



