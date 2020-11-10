PETRA ACQUISITION, INC. ANNOUNCES SECURITIES TO COMMENCE SEPARATE TRADING

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAICU) (the “Company”) announced today that separate trading of its shares of common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about November 16, 2020. The common stock and warrants will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “PAIC” and “PAICW”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “PAICU.”

About Petra Acquisition, Inc.

Petra Acquisition, Inc.(Nasdaq: PAICU) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, with an initial focus on target businesses in the healthcare or a healthcare-related industry. However, the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.

Forward Looking Statements

