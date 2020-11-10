GameStop Announces Voluntary Early Redemption of Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will redeem $125 million in principal amount of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) on December 11, 2020. This voluntary early redemption covers approximately 63% of the outstanding Notes.



Notes selected for redemption will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 11, 2020.

The selection of Notes for redemption will be made by U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, on a pro rata basis, by lot or by other method the trustee considers fair and appropriate. Notes selected for redemption are to be surrendered to the trustee in exchange for the payment of the redemption price as more fully described in the notice of redemption sent to the registered holders of Notes selected for redemption.

Jim Bell, GameStop’s chief financial officer, said, “The voluntary early redemption of $125 million in senior notes is consistent with our strategy to take actions that strengthen and enhance our balance sheet, improve our debt profile and optimize our capital structure. Over the past 18 months, we have remained steadfast in our focus on creating a more efficient business model that, despite the impacts of a global pandemic, optimizes working capital, generates free cash flow and will benefit from future growth in video gaming and entertainment. Using cash generated from operations to reduce our outstanding debt is reflective of our success in transforming our business model and marks progress toward positioning GameStop for sustained long-term profitable growth.”

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company's corporate website.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current beliefs, views, estimates and expectations, including as to the Company’s industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information, including expectations as to future operating profit improvement. Such statements include without limitation those about the Company’s financial results, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual developments, business decisions and results may differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic pressures, including the effects of COVID-19 on consumer spending and our ability to keep stores open; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results; the economic conditions in the U.S. and certain international markets; the cyclicality of the video game industry; the Company’s dependence on the timely delivery of new and innovative products from its vendors; the impact of technological advances in the video game industry and related changes in consumer behavior on the Company’s sales; the Company’s ability to keep pace with changing industry technology and consumer preferences; the impact of international crises and trade restrictions and tariffs on the delivery of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to obtain favorable terms from its suppliers; the international nature of the Company’s business; the Company’s dependence on sales during the holiday selling season; fluctuations in the Company’s results of operations from quarter to quarter; the Company’s ability to de-densify its global store base; the Company’s ability to renew, terminate or enter into new leases on favorable terms; the competitive nature of the Company’s industry; the Company’s ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s management information systems; the Company’s reliance on centralized facilities for refurbishment of its pre-owned products; the Company’s ability to react to trends in pop culture with regard to its sales of collectibles and our dependence on licensed products for a substantial portion of such sales; the Company’s ability to maintain security of its customer, employee or company information; potential harm to the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective control over financial reporting; the Company’s vendors’ ability to provide marketing and merchandise support at historical levels; restrictions on the Company’s ability to purchase and sell pre-owned video games; potential decrease in popularity of certain types of video games; changes in the Company’s global tax rate; potential future litigation and other legal proceedings; changes in accounting rules and regulations; and the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, local and international law. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements can be found in GameStop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 the subsection entitled “Risks Related to Our Business” of Item 1A of which has been amended and restated in GameStop’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 5, 2020 and our other filings made from time to time with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov or http://investor.GameStop.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.