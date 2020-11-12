First National Working Daughters Day November 17 Will Recognize Millions of Unpaid Caregivers Supporting Aging Parents
Caregiving and work are not always compatible – but they can be, and they need to be.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first National Working Daughters Day, on November 17, will honor the millions of women who are caring for aging parents while working and often raising children too. Created by WorkingDaughter.com, a community for women balancing eldercare and career, National Working Daughters Day takes place during National Family Caregivers Month.
— Liz O'Donnell
There are approximately 44 million unpaid eldercare providers in the United States according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the majority are women. These “working daughters” often find they need to switch to a less demanding job, take time off, or quit work altogether in order to make time for their care-related duties. In fact, a study from MetLife and the National Alliance for Caregiving calculated women lose an average $324,044 in compensation due to caregiving. While 40 percent of all family caregivers are men, women have historically shouldered a greater share of domestic responsibilities, including eldercare, and have been significantly affected by the COVID crisis, with many leaving the workforce to support family members.
“We created National Working Daughters Day to recognize the incredible contribution of the women who are caring for our most vulnerable citizens – while balancing careers, raising children, and more,” said Liz O’Donnell, founder of Working Daughter. “Caregiving and work are not always compatible – but they can be, and they need to be. With 10,000 people turning 65 every day in this country, and more and more family members called upon to support them, we need to have a national conversation about how we support caregivers at work. I am grateful to companies like Cigna, Hank and Hebrew SeniorLife for participating in this important day.”
To honor National Working Daughters Day, Working Daughter is hosting a free, online celebration on November 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Registration is required https://bit.ly/NWDDcelebration. The event is co-sponsored by Depend®, ianacare, lifeinmotionguide.com and Pria by BLACK+DECKER.
For more information, including how to get involved, visit www.nationalworkingdaughtersday.com.
