Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,401 in the last 365 days.

Archers have record success rate at Camp Ripley hunts

Archery hunters who participated in the Camp Ripley hunts near Little Falls harvested 310 deer and had a record success rate during the event held Oct. 15 to Oct. 16 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

“It was an exceptional event this year,” said Dr. Bill Faber, head of the Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program. “Despite fewer participants, the harvest was up 11.5% from last year; and above the 40-year average of 305 deer.”

During the hunts, 16% of archers harvested a deer, representing an unprecedented success rate at Camp Ripley. The rate is well above the long-term average of 9%.

This year, 1,864 participating hunters harvested 310 deer. During the 2019 hunts, 2,137 hunters harvested 278 deer. This year, hunters harvested at least 25 large, antlered bucks (greater than 8% of total harvest) during the event, well above the 3.5% long-term average of total harvest. The largest was a 16-point buck that a hunter checked in on the last day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources modified some aspects of this year’s hunt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administration of the event went well and without any major issues, said Beau Liddell, DNR wildlife manager at Little Falls.

“We have a strong partnership with Central Lakes College and Camp Ripley, and they did a great job managing traffic and checking deer this year,” Liddell said. “The event is also a valuable experience for students pursuing careers in wildlife management.”

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunts in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military facility.

You just read:

Archers have record success rate at Camp Ripley hunts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.