US Department of Education Approves Waiver for Maine DOE to Allow 21st CCLC Programs to Operate During School Hours

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has received federal approval on its request to waive section 4201(b)(1)(A) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.  Approval of this waiver grants Maine DOE the temporary authority to allow 21st CCLC programs to provide supplemental services to students during school hours, provided that such services do not supplant, conflict with, or compete with classroom instruction or other services provided by school personnel.  This waiver is meant to offer significant flexibilities to 21st CCLC program providers in addressing challenges brought on by COVID-19 through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local 21st CCLC program providers who wish to take advantage of this waiver opportunity must submit a waiver request to the Maine DOE for consideration.  Please note that waiver requests will be reviewed on a rolling basis, in the order in which they are received.  Additionally, a 21st CCLC program provider may not begin using 21st CCLC funds for services during school hours until such time as the Maine DOE has provided an approved waiver to that provider.

How to Apply: Interested parties should contact Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov to obtain a copy of the Waiver Request Form and then return the completed form with all required signatures.

Contact: For more information on this waiver opportunity, please contact State Coordinator, Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov or 624-6709.

