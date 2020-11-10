DED Announces CDBG Downtown Revitalization Funding Recipients for 2020

Five communities across the state are set to receive grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) under the Downtown Revitalization (DTR) funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020. The awards total $2,195,000.

A federal program provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (i.e., communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island), CDBG provides funding to help communities tackle a wide array of local objectives, from tourism and economic development to public health and safety improvements—and everything in-between.

“Our Department is proud to administer CDBG funding on behalf o​f the State of Nebraska to help our communities achieve their goals for economic development and quality of life,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

DED currently administers nine CDBG funding opportunities. DTR can help communities make improvements to help spark commerce, enhance the appeal and promote vibrancy within local downtown districts.

All CDBG funding opportunities in Nebraska are designed to support one or more core objectives, including that of benefitting low-to-moderate income persons, preventing or eliminating slum and blight conditions, or solving catastrophic health and safety threats.

DED evaluated nine applications for CDBG DTR funding 2020. Each of the selected recipients demonstrated a solid approach to impactful community development, demonstrating collaboration and support by local businesses and residents.

A list of this year’s DTR recipients is found below. For more information about the CDBG program, including eligibility, funding descriptions, application dates and how to apply, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-block-grant/. For more information, contact Steve Charleston at steve.charleston@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3757.

2020 CDBG Downtown Revitalization Recipients, Nebraska Non-Entitlement Communities

Crete: $445,000 (commercial rehabilitation)

Hebron: $445,000 (commercial rehabilitation)

Plainview: $435,000 (commercial rehabilitation and clearance & demolition)

Ravenna: $435,000 (commercial rehabilitation and sidewalks)

Stanton: $435,000 (commercial rehabilitation, clearance and demolition, and sidewalks)

Total: $2,195,000