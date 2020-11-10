Join MnDOT for a virtual public meeting on the Silver Creek and Stewart River bridge projects (Nov. 10, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to discuss the Silver Creek Bridge and Stewart River Bridge projects along Highway 61. Construction is scheduled for 2021-23.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will discuss the proposed project and traffic impacts during construction. There will be plenty of time for questions as well. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The Silver Creek Bridge portion includes construction of a new bridge including a bike/pedestrian crossing, stream restoration, extension of old Hwy 61 to align with Loop Road with sidewalk and more. The Stewart River Bridge portion of the project includes rehabilitation of the historic bridge, construction of a new bridge, turn lanes and more.

For more information on this project, and the link to join the virtual meeting, please visit https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61-bridges. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 748 4970. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the webpage to be viewed when it is convenient.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

