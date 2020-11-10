Road Closure and Detour of Route 3024, Frankstown Road, to be Lifted

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will be lifting the previously implemented road closure and detour on Route 3024 (Frankstown Road), by close of business tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11, in Adams and Richland Townships, Cambria County.

Any remaining work on this project will be done under daylight traffic control with flaggers. Motorists are reminded traffic traveling on Route 3024 (Frankstown Road) from the newly designed intersection of Route 3026 (Clapbord Run Road) side of the project does not have to stop when traveling through the re-designed four-way intersection, which is now posted at 35 MPH. Delays should be expected at times when travelling through the area until the project completion.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements at the previous five-leg intersection of Route 3024 (Frankstown Road/Rager’s Hill Road) and Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road), Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) and T-320 (Mount Hope Road). Work includes roadway reconstruction, mill and overlay, guiderail and drainage upgrades, storm water management ponds, retaining wall construction and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by late December 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101