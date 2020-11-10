Dominican Republic President Details Strong Recovery Numbers at Opening Tourism Ceremony

Tourism delegates announce recovery statistics, projections and future plans at ASONAHORES Virtual Fair

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 2, the Dominican Republic president, Luis Abinader, among other industry executives, officially inaugurated the first-ever ASONAHORES Virtual Fair. Strong recovery numbers were shared at the fair, validating the tourism industry is on the road to recovery. Paola Rainieri de Díaz, President of the Dominican Republic Association for Hotels and Tourism (ASONAHORES), opened the event stating the tourism sector can fully recover by 2023, if positive control of COVID-19 is maintained in the country and the main international markets―U.S. and Canada―remain open.

During the event, officials shared that in quarter three of 2020, Dominican Republic welcomed more than 100,000 air passengers, a significant increase compared to the 1,000 passengers received in June 2020.

“Since August, we have focused diligently on recovering tourism and reviving our economy,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “We are thrilled to inaugurate this monumental event and share our productive recovery efforts to date, none of which would have been possible without the leadership of President Abinader and our continued partnership with ASONAHORES.”

In her opening statement, Rainieri also expressed that if tourism arrivals continue to increase, it is projected that the country could close 2020 with two million tourist arrivals. For key tourism season, December 2020 through March 2021, Raineri noted that the country is on track to welcome one million international tourists.

The ASONAHORES Virtual Fair, which was held November 2-6 at the Presidential Palace in Santo Domingo, combined four of the most important tourism events in the country ―The Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) 2020, the ASONAHORES Tourist Investment Forum, ASONAHORES Commercial Exhibition and Encuentro ASONAHORES―all under one umbrella, further validating the country’s commitment to continued collaboration to best facilitate a responsible and rapid recovery.

“Our optimism is due in large part to President Abinader and Minister Collado’s commitment and dedication to reviving the tourism industry,” said Rainieri. “Although we have a long way to go to achieve full recovery, we are thrilled to celebrate the significant progress made to date and look forward to continuing to position Dominican Republic as the leading tourist destination in the region.”

This year’s agenda included extended topics such as the role of tourism for sustainable socio-economic recovery, company transformation during disruptive times, the labor market, tourism sector projections and analyzing the challenges in the value chain. It also offered trainings and seminars for industry officials and international media on the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan as well as the free Health Coverage Plan — key aspects in the repositioning and recovery of tourism.

While the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) is the main sponsor, there were several sponsors and supporters who made the event possible.

For MITUR, the well-being and safety of visitors is a priority, and it will work in coordination with the other relevant authorities to continue strengthening the country’s preventive measures against the coronavirus.

To obtain more information on the 2020 Virtual ASONAHORES Fair, visit: www.asonahores.com. For more information on the latest travel protocols to Dominican Republic as it relates to COVID-19. Please visit: www.godominicanrepublic.com/coronavirus. For more information on hotels, attractions, activities and to begin planning your Dominican adventure, please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse-pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram Like us on Facebook

Callie Murphy Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-3897 callie.murphy@bvk.com